Big Dummy 'Newsweek' Journalist Apparently Doesn't Realize Kennedy Hasn't Joined the GOP TIcket

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:15 PM on August 24, 2024
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

In case you thought major publications hired experts on elections to cover the 2024 race, we present to you 'Newsweek' writer Katherine Brodsky.

Advertisement

Brodsky apparently believes RFK is now on a ticket with Trump. Nope. That's still J.D. Vance. 

She thinks RFK's endorsement means they are now running mates. How stuck on stupid can you be?

That's a good point. 

Don't stop her now. She is just gearing up.

Commie-La would not even take his call so he endorsed Trump.

Once again, Kennedy is not on the ticket with Trump. He is just supporting him.

He likely was not expecting the Democratic party to be so awful to him. They threw all they had at him. 

The MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) hat will be epic.

Newsweek should do much better.

Advertisement

After many people told her for hours she was wrong, she backtracked.

Enough said.

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS NEWSWEEK TRUMP 2024 ELECTION ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.

