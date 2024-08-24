Big Dummy 'Newsweek' Journalist Apparently Doesn't Realize Kennedy Hasn't Joined the GOP TIcket

In case you thought major publications hired experts on elections to cover the 2024 race, we present to you 'Newsweek' writer Katherine Brodsky.

Brodsky apparently believes RFK is now on a ticket with Trump. Nope. That's still J.D. Vance.

Especially to people who can’t read well. https://t.co/bgvpaeTNaI — (((Charlie Martin))) (@chasrmartin) August 24, 2024

She thinks RFK's endorsement means they are now running mates. How stuck on stupid can you be?

Neither did "democracy" in the democratic party. But hey, go off. https://t.co/W4wHkOqt7M — ⚡️MATTROID⚡️ (@Mattroid_G) August 24, 2024

That's a good point.

Hes not on the ticket, dumb@ss. He just endorsed. https://t.co/1DJ8jmXXNP — Christmas Karam 🎄🎅 (@ChrisJKaram) August 24, 2024

Don't stop her now. She is just gearing up.

Actually it is called reaching out, sitting down, and discussing differing opinions and coming to common ground.



So sad Kamalla wouldn't take his call I suppose for her campaign and naturally this response the negative take of the left - typical@mysteriouskat sad take on it https://t.co/No50wP81ht — scott “ESPY” (@EspyPerry60503) August 24, 2024

Commie-La would not even take his call so he endorsed Trump.

Kennedy’s views on Trump changed after talking with him several times. You don’t get a true perspective of a person through the lens of a biased DNC media. His views also changed seeing the political corruption coming from the Democratic Party when he was subjected to it himself. https://t.co/GtR32NitHt — Dottie (@barcleydottie) August 24, 2024

Once again, Kennedy is not on the ticket with Trump. He is just supporting him.

Well, he’s not on his electoral ticket. There is very little I disagree with RFK. He is a man of honor and wisdom. But there’s that rare time where he says something and then has to back out of what was said. Like he would never run as anything but a democrat. https://t.co/K60GqvrvaL — Mary Ann LaPolla (@AnnLapolla23803) August 24, 2024

He likely was not expecting the Democratic party to be so awful to him. They threw all they had at him.

Actually, it reflects the experience of millions of Americans



2016 - I left ballot blank

2020 - game day decision, cringed and voted Trump, but didn’t tell a soul!

2024 - waiting for a MAHA hat to drop, made first ever donation, would crawl across broken glass to vote Trump https://t.co/f5mTlSSnbv — Ellis (@ellisthinkery) August 24, 2024

The MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) hat will be epic.

Media literacy is understanding that media operatives are retarded. https://t.co/VAJ5wVIEWD — Emperor Dom Pedro II (@DomMagnanimo) August 24, 2024

Newsweek should do much better.

Existential threats cause reasonable people to re-evaluate their position.

This doesn't seem to apply to journalists, who always seem shocked when they're sacked for being useless. https://t.co/2cubowDPTh — Baudolino (@BaudolinoRides) August 24, 2024

Another dummy not looking at the post date. Since then they tried to destroy RFK by doing the very democratic thing of censoring him and suing him to keep him off the ballot. So you got what you want. He was forced out just like Biden. Scum of the earth people https://t.co/p1Rfm6PAX1 — Craig (@craigb212) August 24, 2024

He may not have joined him on an electoral ticket but based on his speech he not only endorsed him but will be working with him. Have his views shifted on Trump? pic.twitter.com/Or4tV5OrXf — 🚨 Katherine Brodsky (@mysteriouskat) August 24, 2024

After many people told her for hours she was wrong, she backtracked.

Yeah well the left’s insanity is increasing exponentially. — Nikki Moonitz (@NMoonitz) August 24, 2024

Enough said.