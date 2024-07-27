Enraging Thread of Anti-Semitism Allegedly Ignored by Temple University Administrators Angers Twitter

This is a very sad story coming from Temple University and is another example of administrators not doing enough to protect Jewish students. Journalist Brian Hart brought the story to Twitter.

BREAKING: Following reports of vandalism at Jewish fraternity Alpha Epsilon Pi at Temple University back in May, where the words “Free Palestine” were spray painted on the house’s roof, there have been disturbing new developments so far swept under the rug by TU officials… 🧵 — Brian Hart (@BrianHartPR) July 27, 2024

Surveillance footage was captured on or around 2am on Friday 5/24 from the roof of the AEP house. In the first video, three seemingly college-aged individuals are seen walking across the roof toward the area that had been vandalized weeks prior. — Brian Hart (@BrianHartPR) July 27, 2024

The female in the group shines a light and points at the section of the roof where the prior vandalism had taken place, and one of the males says, “Can we do another one?” — Brian Hart (@BrianHartPR) July 27, 2024

The female responds, “[unintelligible] it’s not a hate crime [unintelligible] swastikas.” A male says, “I’ll draw a swastika.” The female responds, “I know you will.” — Brian Hart (@BrianHartPR) July 27, 2024

In the second video, the female turns toward a rooftop entrance to the house. She says, “But their house, is so, like they don’t even have like a lock [unintelligible] can just go into their house.” — Brian Hart (@BrianHartPR) July 27, 2024

The female attempts to open the entrance, then backs away while a male tries to open it. The female tries once more, then the two walk away. — Brian Hart (@BrianHartPR) July 27, 2024

Here is the second video. pic.twitter.com/cIVmwxpGbz — Brian Hart (@BrianHartPR) July 27, 2024

As to the vandalism reported on 5/6, it was listed on the crime log as “Criminal Mischief” and its status previously remained open, however that also no longer shows in the crime log. The crime log now only shows incidents within the past month. https://t.co/TvAW0SdNqN — Brian Hart (@BrianHartPR) July 27, 2024

Back in January, the Department of Education opened an investigation into the alleged harassment of Jewish students at Temple University. https://t.co/7d4lMRCgNC — Brian Hart (@BrianHartPR) July 27, 2024

So Temple University's police department, led by VP of Public Safety Jennifer Griffin, received surveillance footage of trespassers potentially admitting to the prior vandalism (“Can we do another one?”), attempting to open an entrance to the house...easy case, right? — Brian Hart (@BrianHartPR) July 27, 2024

According to a previous listing in the Temple University crime log, the troubling incident, described as “Criminal Trespass”, was reported to Temple University police the morning of Friday 5/24. I checked again today, and it no longer appears in the crime log. — Brian Hart (@BrianHartPR) July 27, 2024

Temple University has had this footage for more than two months. You would think they at least identified and spoke with the individuals by now, right? — Brian Hart (@BrianHartPR) July 27, 2024

Wrong. After sitting on this for a few weeks, they inexplicably punted it over to the PPD. This reeks of the same old "PR over safety" policy that has gotten people in the Temple community hurt and killed. They clearly wanted to sweep this under the rug, from my perspective. — Brian Hart (@BrianHartPR) July 27, 2024

Sure enough, with that investigation essentially put on ice, Dora the Explorer and company came back to the roof in the early morning hours today! — Brian Hart (@BrianHartPR) July 27, 2024

This time, the male did get the rooftop entrance open, and he proceeded to urinate into it. — Brian Hart (@BrianHartPR) July 27, 2024

The group struggles to close the door once they have it open. Dora then advises the group to walk away, potentially realizing they're on camera. — Brian Hart (@BrianHartPR) July 27, 2024

On a positive note, some or all of the suspects were met by police after leaving the roof. The incident does not yet appear on the crime log, and it is unclear if any arrests were made. *End thread*. Local media, do your thing. — Brian Hart (@BrianHartPR) July 27, 2024

Temple University has some explaining to do.