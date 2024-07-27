Hezbollah Brags About (Then Denies Responsibility For) Deadly Rockets That Hit Israeli Soc...
Enraging Thread of Anti-Semitism Allegedly Ignored by Temple University Administrators Angers Twitter

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:45 PM on July 27, 2024
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

This is a very sad story coming from Temple University and is another example of administrators not doing enough to protect Jewish students. Journalist Brian Hart brought the story to Twitter.

In the year 2024, students are still vandalizing building with swastikas. This is horrific.

Women are behaving this way. Something has gone wrong with how we are rearing our daughters.

Now, apparently, all signs of the crime have disappeared from police logs.

They received crisp and clear footage, yet did not pursue it.

The school did not bother to pursue this any further with the offending students.

So, the group figured the school wasn't going to do anything about it, so they came BACK and vandalized the same fraternity house again. Thankfully, they were met by police THIS time.

Temple University has some explaining to do.

