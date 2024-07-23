Where's Joe Biden? A Low Tinfoil Theory on the President's Mysterious Absence
Shannon Watts Brings Joy to Men and Women Alike With the Worst Take...
'Please Clap': Chuck Schumer Has Jeb Bush Moment Trying to Push Kamala and...
Riley Gaines ENDS Hakeem Jeffries for Claiming MAGA EXTREMISTS Can't Lecture Dems on...
BREAKING: Biden FINALLY Appears in Public (Watch)
Kamala Kringe! A Former RNC Chairman Posts Totally Embarrassing Kamala Harris Fan Art
Mika Brzezinski Reveals EVIL New Hate Campaign the Right Plans to Use Against...
Joy Reid Threatening People of Color to Fall in Line and VOTE As...
COWARD! Both Lefties and Righties PISSED at KJP for Dodging Press on Biden...
Bro, Just Take the L! Ron Perlman's Attempted Kamala Harris Dunk on Elon...
BEHAVE! Speaker Johnson Demands Good Manners During Netanyahu Speech Causing a 'Bulwark' B...
During Kamala Harris' Supposed Back and Forth on the Phone with Biden She...
WOW, Democrats Have OFFICIALLY Thrown Biden Under the Bus --> New Hur Case...
BREAKING: Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle RESIGNS

AGHamilton Takes Tweeps on a Stroll Down Memory Lane As Reminder of Kamala's Past Dishonest Smears

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:45 PM on July 23, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The press is determined to convince America Kamala Harris is some smart and savvy GIRL BOSS! One example they are pulling from the archives is her questioning of Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing. Perhaps they are having a bit of a memory lapse about how that really went.

Advertisement

First of all, 'WaPo' said most of the things Harris claimed during that hearing were indeed, false. It's easy to make someone look bad if you make up lies, after all. Let's go back six years to the crazy things Harris said.

Recommended

Riley Gaines ENDS Hakeem Jeffries for Claiming MAGA EXTREMISTS Can't Lecture Dems on Democracy and DAMN
Sam J.
Advertisement

Kamala completely misrepresented Kavanaugh's intentions during that time.

It's six years later and the press continues to engage in this malpractice.

Advertisement

Basically, that describes Kamala to a tee ... a stunt.

The way the Democrats 'appointed' her as their new candidate was also highly unethical. 

Oh, she will absolutely be able to do no wrong. America will need independent journalism more than ever.

Tags: JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS POTUS SUPREME COURT BRETT KAVANAUGH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Riley Gaines ENDS Hakeem Jeffries for Claiming MAGA EXTREMISTS Can't Lecture Dems on Democracy and DAMN
Sam J.
Shannon Watts Brings Joy to Men and Women Alike With the Worst Take Ever on Kamala's Laugh
FuzzyChimp
Joy Reid Threatening People of Color to Fall in Line and VOTE As They're TOLD Does NOT Go Well (Watch)
Sam J.
'Please Clap': Chuck Schumer Has Jeb Bush Moment Trying to Push Kamala and It's Gold Jerry, GOLD (Watch)
Sam J.
Kamala Kringe! A Former RNC Chairman Posts Totally Embarrassing Kamala Harris Fan Art
justmindy
BREAKING: Biden FINALLY Appears in Public (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Riley Gaines ENDS Hakeem Jeffries for Claiming MAGA EXTREMISTS Can't Lecture Dems on Democracy and DAMN Sam J.
Advertisement