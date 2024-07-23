AGHamilton Takes Tweeps on a Stroll Down Memory Lane As Reminder of Kamala's Past Dishonest Smears

The press is determined to convince America Kamala Harris is some smart and savvy GIRL BOSS! One example they are pulling from the archives is her questioning of Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing. Perhaps they are having a bit of a memory lapse about how that really went.

WaPo piece praising Harris’ attempts to smear Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing.



At the time, WaPo gave her 4 Pinocchios and Politifact rated her attacks as false.



Here was a thread I did at the time on just one aspect of the attempted smears: https://t.co/YIXmEvveep pic.twitter.com/afuwDyUCmb — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 23, 2024

First of all, 'WaPo' said most of the things Harris claimed during that hearing were indeed, false. It's easy to make someone look bad if you make up lies, after all. Let's go back six years to the crazy things Harris said.

Kamala Harris was the AG for California. She knows Kavanaugh is specifically citing the terminology from the case. This isn’t just a mistake out of ignorance, it’s an intentional dishonest smear against BK. One of several from her this week. https://t.co/rAouyxodmm — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 7, 2018

This smear started with Think Progress and then was picked up by several Dem Senators and mainstream outlets without any pushback. This keeps happening. pic.twitter.com/1C36ml5LNb — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 7, 2018

Kavanaugh literally starts that sentence with “they said” as he is clearly describing the position of the party in the case, not his own. And guess what? That’s exactly what they said in their brief! pic.twitter.com/F9aVbqWB67 — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 7, 2018

Just to emphasize the level of dishonesty here from @KamalaHarris : She actually cuts out the “they said” portion of the sentence in her video to make it seem like he is giving his view. These people are shameless. — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 7, 2018

Kamala completely misrepresented Kavanaugh's intentions during that time.

Actual sentence: “They said filling out the form would make them complicit in the provision of abortion-inducing drugs”



Harris video: “Filling our the form would make them complicit in the provision of abortion-inducing drugs”



How does anyone defend this level of dishonesty? — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 7, 2018

This is the real issue. When these smears happen on the right, they get picked up by partisan media and dismissed by mainstream media. When they happen on the left, mainstream media spreads the smear: https://t.co/H94tOk8hKV — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 8, 2018

It's six years later and the press continues to engage in this malpractice.

She also made a big show of posing a dangerous and dramatic ‘gotcha’ question, generating lots of buzz, with absolutely no payoff. It was a cheap bluff/stunt. https://t.co/PrqevmlJpC — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 23, 2024

Basically, that describes Kamala to a tee ... a stunt.

Kamala's behavior to Brett Kavanaugh was atrocious, false, dishonest and unethical. There is no other way to go about describing it. https://t.co/SZS7kXdmR3 — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) July 23, 2024

The way the Democrats 'appointed' her as their new candidate was also highly unethical.

If you thought the press was deferential to the Biden Administration just wait to see how the press handles the Harris Administration. https://t.co/D7BlaAkJcA — The Incrementalist Libertarian (@colorblindk1d) July 23, 2024

Oh, she will absolutely be able to do no wrong. America will need independent journalism more than ever.