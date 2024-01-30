Nailed It: John Hayward's Thread on Democrats and America Is Straight Fire Truth
WaPo: Republicans Have Suggested It's OK to Ignore Supreme Court Rulings
Sheldon Whitehouse Faceplants in Touting Bidenomics by Citing Economic Expert ... Stephen...
Dem Rep Claims MAGA Border Policy Is to Bomb Mexico, Shoot Migrants in...
'It's J-over!' Joe Biden's 'Old Man Shoes' Elicit Some Great Spoofs on Twitter
The Left Hates Anything That Brings Joy: Board Games Now 'Uphold Colonial Narratives'
Biden Says ‘I’ve Done All I Can Do’ About the Border With His...
E. Jean Carroll's Shopping Spree, Joe Rogan's Red-Pill Moment, and RFK Jr.'s Truth...
Viral Pic of Taylor Swift Whispering to Travis Kelce Becomes HILARIOUS Meme and...
DOZENS of US Gov Workers to Go on Hunger Strike for Gaza FOR...
Ilhan Omar Puts Somalia First Instead of America First
Check Out Our January Top 10 VIP Stories Big Tech Goons and Lefty...
Don't You KNOW Who She Is? Cori Bush's Reaction When Asked About Being...
STRAIGHT Into Our VEINS: House Dem Under Investigation CONFIRMED As Squad Member Cori...

Ilhan Omar Proudly (and Disturbingly) Reveals the Pet Names She Shares With the President ... of Somalia

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:45 PM on January 30, 2024
AP Photo/Jim Mone

Well, this is an interesting nickname for the President of another country to have for a sitting Congress woman.

Advertisement

It's almost like her affections to another country run deep.

Certainly sounds that way.

Recommended

Nailed It: John Hayward's Thread on Democrats and America Is Straight Fire Truth
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

It's beginning to feel like it's certainly the beginning of the end.

Elon has weighed in so you know things are getting serious.

At this point, someone needs to draw up a flow chart because it's getting confusing. She is married to a man who isn't (allegedly) her brother currently, but he was someone else's husband when she took him.

Advertisement

Sounds like an excellent plan.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!




Tags: MINNEAPOLIS MINNESOTA PRESIDENT TRAITOR ILHAN OMAR SQUAD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Nailed It: John Hayward's Thread on Democrats and America Is Straight Fire Truth
Amy Curtis
Sheldon Whitehouse Faceplants in Touting Bidenomics by Citing Economic Expert ... Stephen Colbert?
Grateful Calvin
'It's J-over!' Joe Biden's 'Old Man Shoes' Elicit Some Great Spoofs on Twitter
justmindy
WaPo: Republicans Have Suggested It's OK to Ignore Supreme Court Rulings
Brett T.
The Left Hates Anything That Brings Joy: Board Games Now 'Uphold Colonial Narratives'
Amy Curtis
Dem Rep Claims MAGA Border Policy Is to Bomb Mexico, Shoot Migrants in Legs
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Nailed It: John Hayward's Thread on Democrats and America Is Straight Fire Truth Amy Curtis
Advertisement