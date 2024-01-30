Ilhan Omar Proudly (and Disturbingly) Reveals the Pet Names She Shares With the President ... of Somalia

Well, this is an interesting nickname for the President of another country to have for a sitting Congress woman.

Ilhan Omar says she has a very special and close relationship with the President of Somalia. She calls him her “uncle” and he calls her his “girl.”



She also refers to him as “our president” while the entire audience in Minnesota cheers. pic.twitter.com/YFaSt19PGD — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 30, 2024

It's almost like her affections to another country run deep.

“Our home Minneapolis is your home. Somalia is always our home” — it’s a tribal way of claiming the territory”. https://t.co/r21RkSSSVU — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) January 30, 2024

“what kind of american are you?” https://t.co/7sxetUEYkP — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) January 30, 2024

So basically, she is a spy. If she is pledging allegiance to another country while in the halls of our government, what kind of information is she handing over? She refers to Somalia leader as her president and Somalia as her home. https://t.co/hY01hpwqeu — Stelvis💥🇺🇸💥 (@Stelvis11) January 30, 2024

Certainly sounds that way.

Minnesotans have been warning y’all for years https://t.co/Znkp5AV0Xe — amanda (@a__pet) January 30, 2024

Here’s another one she needs to be expelled from Congress like yesterday! https://t.co/3bss2u8KRW — mandala (@mandala_mandy) January 30, 2024

WHY IS SHE STILL IN CONGRESS?? WHATS WRONG WITH YOU PEOPLE?? https://t.co/DHNDQ7RBHv pic.twitter.com/CkTJAz1NaI — Pam Pope (@PamPope123) January 30, 2024

#America was a great experiment folks - last one out, please hit the lights. https://t.co/JNZEBEmJeL — Edward Coyle (@SirEdwardCoyle) January 30, 2024

It's beginning to feel like it's certainly the beginning of the end.

THIS, I think, IS a psyop. She can state outright that she considers herself to be a citizen of another country, but if you say that this is bad because she is an American, you will be called a racist. https://t.co/PVRy1RVrwD — Poetrypainter (@poetrypainter) January 30, 2024

MN has been invaded and they cheered for it. Disgusting https://t.co/VIIYqwKv26 — SierraWhiskey (@SierraWhiskey9) January 30, 2024

Doesn’t sound loyal to the United States — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 30, 2024

Elon has weighed in so you know things are getting serious.

She should divorce her brother and marry her uncle to bring him to the US (one big happy family) 😂 — Ralph Y (@RalphYA88) January 30, 2024

At this point, someone needs to draw up a flow chart because it's getting confusing. She is married to a man who isn't (allegedly) her brother currently, but he was someone else's husband when she took him.

She’s not. She needs to be expelled from congress — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 30, 2024

Oh no she’s gonna marry him isn’t she — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) January 30, 2024

The squad doesn't even try to hide the fact that they hate America and want to see our country collapse. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) January 30, 2024

Inside agent. — Tarciso Morais (@TarcisoRenova) January 30, 2024

Then move back to YOUR home .... Somalia. #ExpelOmar — Constitutionalist Christian (@cscathro) January 30, 2024

Sounds like an excellent plan.

