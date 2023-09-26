Propagandists or media? Twitter questions the distinction after Zelensky issues state awards

At a time when many Americans are demanding accountability and transparency regarding money sent to support Ukraine, Zelensky just gave out some interesting awards.
Zelensky just awarded Ukrainian state decorations to a large proportion of anchors on American television. https://t.co/Bk6BvoCrpB— Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) September 26, 2023
Zelensky has now given official state decorations to:— Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) September 26, 2023
Christian Amanpour - CNN
Wolf Blitzer - CNN
Margaret Brennan - CBS
Greta Van Susteren - Newsmax
Nicole Wallace - MSNBC
Fareed Zakaria - CNN
Anderson Cooper - CNN
Jake Tapper - CNN
Simon Shuster - TIME https://t.co/qCE23lYJgb
Any true journalist should be proud to be denounced by a government not commended by them https://t.co/KQocQdqLVv— Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) September 26, 2023
The 'Fourth Estate' is really beginning to look like an extension of any government they approve of.
Tells you a lot: https://t.co/oYLLb1NJpz— Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) September 26, 2023
There is zero daylight between @CNN and the permanent bureaucracy of the US security state. Zero. They are a PR shop for the interagency. https://t.co/TUvOI5okba— Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) September 26, 2023
If you want a list of propagandists, this is a great start. https://t.co/DMIzpOumPi— Oh My Gosh Josh 🌺 (@JoshOhMyGosh2) September 26, 2023
Not to, whatever, but this doesn't look amazing to a solid half of the country rn https://t.co/AlJTtnwlPv— Yali Elkin (@yalielkin) September 26, 2023
It pretty much affirms what half of thee country fears right now, actually.
Geee wonder why radical lunatic leftists are all in on funding Ukraines war even if it’s to our detriment. https://t.co/KjFDPhtmx8— Daniel Jenkins (@DanielJ52541) September 26, 2023
It’s like giving badges to the Girl Scouts that sell the most cookies. https://t.co/IpJSsJCKfq— CTM🇺🇸🦅 (@ctm800) September 26, 2023
At least, America gets yummy cookies out of that deal. With the Ukraine deal, we get tons more debt and depleted munitions.
I'm sensing a pattern... https://t.co/JbnXKnpBEm— Will Harter (@willisfx88) September 26, 2023
I remember a time when an 'honor' like this, presented by the head of state of a country who's war they were covering, would make a real journalist for sick to their stomach.— Aaron Baker (@ThePoiema) September 26, 2023
Remember when the media was about holding the powerful accountable? Now, they will dox your Aunt who votes Republican way before they will attack a politician.
You got to keep the sales staff happy.— Ben Clayton (@BenCltn77) September 26, 2023
Ukraine one the United States of America's latest colony.— Rolyat Ratava (@Jambo_2010) September 26, 2023
The media receiving their accolades from Zelensky…— Sojourner of Life (@Sojourner_02) September 26, 2023
Well done ladies and gentlemen! pic.twitter.com/6ilPbja8Rb
That's gross and those outlets and "anchors" should have politely refused and pretended to have some ethics. 🧐🤷♂️🤡🤡🤡— Ridge (@ridgemogul) September 26, 2023
What a concept!
Does the commendation come with a cash award? Or is that part of the process handled with corp bonuses?— Chad Desrosiers (@Chad_Desrosiers) September 26, 2023
As much as this is tongue in cheek and we will never know the real answer, nothing should surprise Americans anymore.
