Bidenomics blunder: Republicans with 21-point advantage on economy

Propagandists or media? Twitter questions the distinction after Zelensky issues state awards

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:20 PM on September 26, 2023
Sarah Silbiger, Pool via AP

At a time when many Americans are demanding accountability and transparency regarding money sent to support Ukraine, Zelensky just gave out some interesting awards.

The 'Fourth Estate' is really beginning to look like an extension of any government they approve of.

It pretty much affirms what half of thee country fears right now, actually.

At least, America gets yummy cookies out of that deal. With the Ukraine deal, we get tons more debt and depleted munitions.

Remember when the media was about holding the powerful accountable? Now, they will dox your Aunt who votes Republican way before they will attack a politician.

What a concept!

As much as this is tongue in cheek and we will never know the real answer, nothing should surprise Americans anymore.

