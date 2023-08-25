HOLD UP! Twitter finds a 'Zillow' report indicating Trump's Mar-A-Lago was sold ... but not so fast

I watched the entire GOP Debate AND the Trump/Tucker interview and all I...
justmindy  |  12:59 PM on August 25, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As it seems all media is 'Trumpcentric' currently, the word 'Zillow' was trending on Twitter today. The reason? Trump had allegedly sold famed Mar-a-Lago. While this may seem to indicate he is having financial difficulties, the buyer seemed to be an entity controlled by Don Jr. That could possibly be just a move to protect assets, if true.

According to Zillow,  the residence was sold three weeks ago prior to Trump's latest indictment in Georgia.

Then, Eric Trump, son of former President Trump, weighed in and said this was all 'Fake News' and Zillow was correcting the listing. 

Again, this is perhaps 'fake news', but either way, it would be a very common property transfer and actually not a 'bombastic' news story.

Rich people are different, friends. It's easy to get caught up in the rumors and the lies, but often it's either not true or a common transfer among family entities to protect assets or organize finances. The Leftist media loves a story that seems to show Trump is hurting for money. Don't buy it at face value.

