HOLD UP! Twitter finds a 'Zillow' report indicating Trump's Mar-A-Lago was sold ... but not so fast

As it seems all media is 'Trumpcentric' currently, the word 'Zillow' was trending on Twitter today. The reason? Trump had allegedly sold famed Mar-a-Lago. While this may seem to indicate he is having financial difficulties, the buyer seemed to be an entity controlled by Don Jr. That could possibly be just a move to protect assets, if true.
JUST IN: Former President Trump 'sold' his Mar-A-Lago, Florida estate just weeks before he was arrested in Fulton County, Georgia— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 25, 2023
According to Zillow, the residence was sold on August 4th 2023 for $422,000,000.
Upon closer inspection, it appears that the estate was transferred… pic.twitter.com/ZISSean4VW
According to Zillow, the residence was sold three weeks ago prior to Trump's latest indictment in Georgia.
This is pure FAKE NEWS and Zillow has corrected their listing. Mar-a-Lago has not been sold or transferred in any regard. This story is total BS. https://t.co/fO7Vdofvsb— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) August 25, 2023
Then, Eric Trump, son of former President Trump, weighed in and said this was all 'Fake News' and Zillow was correcting the listing.
Here is a prime example of a bold face lie from a bold face liar. Mar A Lago was never sold (verified by tax records) as reported by liberal hack @CollinRugg. Perhaps now, he will post he lied; it was fake news. Too bad Fulton County DA Fani Willis didn’t indict Collin for… https://t.co/hLRYxtw4F5— Vernon Jones (@VernonForGA) August 25, 2023
Again, this is perhaps 'fake news', but either way, it would be a very common property transfer and actually not a 'bombastic' news story.
Recommended
Dangit, I was really hoping to buy it! Darn nepotism— Hot Take Politics (@Hot_Takes10) August 25, 2023
Imagine the monthly payment on that place.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 25, 2023
Ha! A month's payment is probably most people's yearly salary for like 10 years.
OMG! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/0cPXTdoKcT— Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) August 25, 2023
YIKES! That doesn't even seem real. Also, who is getting a 6% interest rate these days?
Wow. Anyone down to pitch in with me?— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 25, 2023
Remember when a big talking point in the media was how Trump really wasn’t that rich, how he was a fake billionaire or whatever.— Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) August 25, 2023
58 Bedrooms…my goodness. I think Trump is going to be all right. They want to force him to drop out..:which he won’t.— The Investigative Examiners (@TruthorConseq12) August 25, 2023
Hey! You can rent out the bedrooms to help make the monthly payment.
Live look at him decorating his new residence 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lqwHsl3e2U— Meme’nOnLibs (@MemeNonLibs) August 25, 2023
Oh, the infamous mug shot. It will never get old.
Getting his ducks in a row. He'll be moving back to The White House very soon.— Lost (@djdubmasterflex) August 25, 2023
This is also a possibility. Perhaps, the former President is manifesting a win in 2024.
Typical rich person move. I think that property now is immune to any future wealth tax imposed on assets during inheritance transfer. Good for Trump and his son 👏 https://t.co/gPlKfyTfjj— Dr. Naveen Sodem, PhD (@navsodem) August 25, 2023
Rich people are different, friends. It's easy to get caught up in the rumors and the lies, but often it's either not true or a common transfer among family entities to protect assets or organize finances. The Leftist media loves a story that seems to show Trump is hurting for money. Don't buy it at face value.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member