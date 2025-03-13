Columbia Prof Receives $100 Million Grant to Study How Racism Causes Alzheimer’s in Blacks

Rep. Nancy Mace Considers Transgenderism 'Masked Misogyny'
Brett T. | 10:30 PM on March 13, 2025
AngieArtist

Columbia University is in the news today for expelling a handful of students who took over Hamilton Hall, barricading themselves (and a janitor) in the building. Christopher Rufo has another story out of Columbia about a professor receiving $100,000 in taxpayer funding.

Racism causes what now?

"Systems of oppression" and "discriminatory beliefs" cause black people to suffer dementia at disproportionate rates.

We'd love to see the scientific method used to prove these theories.

Rufo writes in City Journal:

Our research has revealed that Manly is not only employed by the university but also subsidized by the American taxpayer. According to the National Institutes of Health and other publicly accessible databases, she has been named in connection with over $100 million in grants over the past 20 years. Much of her research is based on the so-called social determinants of health thesis, which posits that racism, sexism, and homophobia can cause brain disease in “Black and Latinx communities”—a thesis that critics have described as pseudo-science. (Manly, Columbia, and NIH did not return requests for comment.)

Manly’s work is lavishly funded by taxpayers. Most recently, the National Institutes of Health gave her and her team nearly $700,000 to produce work linking racism to brain disease. As part of this grant, in January 2025, Manley and colleagues published an article implying that blacks living in states with “high lynching proportions” experienced higher levels of C-reactive protein (CRP), a factor associated with greater risk of dementia. The authors claimed that “racism is associated with inflammation and dementia risk” because it “cumulatively taxes the body resulting in worsening biological and cognitive health.” Another paper concluded that “racist U.S. policies” had an “influence on cognitive health over time and dementia risk later in life.”

Attention DOGE.

Is there any chance whatsoever of clawing that money back? President Trump just ended $400 million in grants and contracts with Columbia over its refusal to confront anti-Semitism.

***

