Oklahoma City Bombing Remembered 31 Years Later

"Thirty-one years ago today, Oklahoma City experienced the worst act of domestic terrorism in US history," Sen. James Lankford (R-Oklahoma) tweets. "Please join me in remembering those who died, those who survived, and those who were changed forever."

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Thirty-one years ago today, Oklahoma City experienced the worst act of domestic terrorism in US history. Please join me in remembering those who died, those who survived, and those who were changed forever. pic.twitter.com/8ISAEfH3a5 — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) April 19, 2026

"Today, we pause in solemn remembrance of April 19, 1995, a day that forever changed Oklahoma," tweets Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R). "We honor the 168 innocent lives lost, the families who carry that grief each day, and all those whose lives were forever altered in an instant."

Today, we pause in solemn remembrance of April 19, 1995, a day that forever changed Oklahoma. We honor the 168 innocent lives lost, the families who carry that grief each day, and all those whose lives were forever altered in an instant.



In the face of unimaginable tragedy, our… — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) April 19, 2026

Gov. Stitt's entire tweet reads as follows.