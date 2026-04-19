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Oklahoma City Bombing Remembered 31 Years Later

Jacob B. | 2:41 PM on April 19, 2026
AP Photo/David Glass, File

"Thirty-one years ago today, Oklahoma City experienced the worst act of domestic terrorism in US history," Sen. James Lankford (R-Oklahoma) tweets. "Please join me in remembering those who died, those who survived, and those who were changed forever."

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"Today, we pause in solemn remembrance of April 19, 1995, a day that forever changed Oklahoma," tweets Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R). "We honor the 168 innocent lives lost, the families who carry that grief each day, and all those whose lives were forever altered in an instant."

Gov. Stitt's entire tweet reads as follows.

Today, we pause in solemn remembrance of April 19, 1995, a day that forever changed Oklahoma. We honor the 168 innocent lives lost, the families who carry that grief each day, and all those whose lives were forever altered in an instant.

In the face of unimaginable tragedy, our first responders rushed toward danger without hesitation. Their courage, compassion, and tireless efforts in those first critical moments and the days that followed reflected the very best of who we are. We remain forever grateful for their service and sacrifice.

Out of heartbreak, the Oklahoma Standard was born- a spirit of unity, kindness, and resilience that brought neighbors together and lifted a grieving community. Oklahomans showed the nation, and the world, what it means to stand strong, to care for one another, and to rebuild with hope.

Today, we remember. We honor. And we carry forward that same spirit- committed to loving our neighbors, serving our communities, and never forgetting the lives that shaped our state’s story forever.

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