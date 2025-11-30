'Searing Indictment of the Biden Administration': Byron York Responds to Sen. Amy Klobuchar

"Looks like a searing indictment of the Biden administration's energy policies, although, as the note below explains, the chart does *not* depict electricity prices," tweets Byron York.

Advertisement

Looks like a searing indictment of the Biden administration's energy policies, although, as the note below explains, the chart does *not* depict electricity prices. https://t.co/6e51exYJKP — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 30, 2025

"Under President Trump, electricity prices are surging — up 11%! — leaving millions behind on their utility bills, with past-due balances at an all-time high," Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) tweets. "American families deserve better."

Under President Trump, electricity prices are surging — up 11%! — leaving millions behind on their utility bills, with past-due balances at an all-time high.



American families deserve better. pic.twitter.com/OQX8zzl6DB — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) November 26, 2025

The Consumer Price Index, a collection of statistics published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, shows that the price of "Utility (piped) gas service" has risen 11.7 percent in the 12 months from September 2024 to September 2025. That means that such service was 11.2 percent more expensive than it was in September of last year. The latest overall CPI figure ("All items"), published based on the same period of time, is 3.0 percent. The Federal Reserve maintains, as it has repeatedly stated for many, many months, 2 percent as its "longer-run goal" for inflation. The CPI, a statistic that can be used to measure inflation, has not dipped to or below 2 percent in more than four-and-a-half years. During that time, it soared to a peak of 9 percent and maintained a higher than 4 percent reading for more than two years. So there is a disconnect. Prices have spiraled and maintained themselves higher than, and for many months well higher than, the spot that the Fed has picked out as a reasonable goal for inflation.

Republicans ran for office based on smaller-government, pro-growth economic policy initiatives. These include cutting wasteful government spending, reducing the tax burden on individuals and businesses, and eliminating bureaucratically engineered regulations. The GOP also enumerated "energy dominance" as a target of its overall effort to mend the economic ills plaguing our nation, particularly high prices. Republicans were handed electoral success in the 2024 general elections and have the opportunity to employ these foundational elements of responsible government in policy and law.