Gravy Train in Panic Mode: Afghan Evacuation Lobby Melts Down as Terror Incidents...
Jasmine Crockett Disgraces Sarah Beckstrom's Memory, Demands Trump Deport 'White Supremac...
Anonymous WaPo Hit Piece Plus Shadowy ‘Former Officials’ Concern Troll Letter = 2020...
Rep. Jayapal’s Census Tweet Backfires Spectacularly – Thanks for Confirming the Conspiracy...
Yeah, Good Luck With That: Eric Feigl-Ding Threatens Pete Hegseth With Hague Trials...
'One Hundred Percent Responsible': Minnesota DHS Employees NUKE Tim Walz Over Somali Fraud
Hugh Hewitt Shares 'Long Post' Regarding 'Decision to Order Strikes on Drug Boats'
DINGUS Dem Rep Dan Goldman Claims ICE 'Instigated' Chinatown Riot by... Parking in...
VIP
FDA Claims COVID Shot Killed 'No Fewer Than 10 of 96 Children' and...
BRUTAL Post Explaining WHY It's Ultimately the Democrats' Fault Millions Will Be Deported...
LA Residents Demand Answers From Karen Bass Since 'They Pay Taxes' and LOL,...
TN State Senator Heidi Campbell Declares Naturalized Americans Aren’t Real Citizens in Att...
DC Shadow Senator Demands Troops Leave So No One Has to Guard the...
Vindman 2.0: Same Family, Same Threat—Now He Wants Troops in Prison for Doing...

'Searing Indictment of the Biden Administration': Byron York Responds to Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Jacob B. | 4:06 PM on November 30, 2025
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

"Looks like a searing indictment of the Biden administration's energy policies, although, as the note below explains, the chart does *not* depict electricity prices," tweets Byron York.

Advertisement

"Under President Trump, electricity prices are surging — up 11%! — leaving millions behind on their utility bills, with past-due balances at an all-time high," Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) tweets. "American families deserve better."

The Consumer Price Index, a collection of statistics published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, shows that the price of "Utility (piped) gas service" has risen 11.7 percent in the 12 months from September 2024 to September 2025. That means that such service was 11.2 percent more expensive than it was in September of last year. The latest overall CPI figure ("All items"), published based on the same period of time, is 3.0 percent. The Federal Reserve maintains, as it has repeatedly stated for many, many months, 2 percent as its "longer-run goal" for inflation. The CPI, a statistic that can be used to measure inflation, has not dipped to or below 2 percent in more than four-and-a-half years. During that time, it soared to a peak of 9 percent and maintained a higher than 4 percent reading for more than two years. So there is a disconnect. Prices have spiraled and maintained themselves higher than, and for many months well higher than, the spot that the Fed has picked out as a reasonable goal for inflation.

Recommended

Jasmine Crockett Disgraces Sarah Beckstrom's Memory, Demands Trump Deport 'White Supremacists'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Republicans ran for office based on smaller-government, pro-growth economic policy initiatives. These include cutting wasteful government spending, reducing the tax burden on individuals and businesses, and eliminating bureaucratically engineered regulations. The GOP also enumerated "energy dominance" as a target of its overall effort to mend the economic ills plaguing our nation, particularly high prices. Republicans were handed electoral success in the 2024 general elections and have the opportunity to employ these foundational elements of responsible government in policy and law.

Tags:

AMY KLOBUCHAR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jasmine Crockett Disgraces Sarah Beckstrom's Memory, Demands Trump Deport 'White Supremacists'
Grateful Calvin
Gravy Train in Panic Mode: Afghan Evacuation Lobby Melts Down as Terror Incidents Pile Up
justmindy
Rep. Jayapal’s Census Tweet Backfires Spectacularly – Thanks for Confirming the Conspiracy Theory Is Real
justmindy
'One Hundred Percent Responsible': Minnesota DHS Employees NUKE Tim Walz Over Somali Fraud
Grateful Calvin
Yeah, Good Luck With That: Eric Feigl-Ding Threatens Pete Hegseth With Hague Trials by the ICC
Grateful Calvin
Anonymous WaPo Hit Piece Plus Shadowy ‘Former Officials’ Concern Troll Letter = 2020 Cosplay in 2025
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jasmine Crockett Disgraces Sarah Beckstrom's Memory, Demands Trump Deport 'White Supremacists' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement