First Elected Trans Lawmaker Pleads Guilty to Child Abuse Crimes: From Historic Milestone...
Sen. Jerry Moran: 'The Rise in Antisemitic Violence in the U.S. Is Deeply...
Officer Tells Obvious Man: 'You're Not a Woman' – Gets Investigated in Clown...
Erick Erickson on Senate Dems: 'They Could Have Done That 35 Days Ago'
Victory Bell: Six Year Old Florida Girl Beating the Odds and Cancer Is...
Jasmine Crockett Defending Psychopath Jay Jones' Violent Texts from Her Shoe Closet BACKFI...
John Harwood Learns the Hard Way NEVER Pick a Fight with a MAMA-BEAR...
Scott Bessent Low-Key BODIES 'George Slopodopolous' on the Schumer Shutdown and HOT DAMN...
Greg Gutfeld OWNS Jimmy Kimmel's Wife in BRUTALLY Honest Post About Lefties Ditching...
VIP
Here's Why Chuckles Schumer REALLY Stormed Out After Getting Embarrassed Over His Crap...
Ya' Don't SAY?! X Has ZERO SYMPATHY for Journo Crying Over Zohran Mamdani...
What Democrats Don't Want YOU to Know: DAMNING Post Explaining How Obamacare Really...
The Fellowship of a Good Thing: A Tale of Right and Left X...
Biden’s Brownshirts Jail Diesel Mechanic: Trump Pardons Hero from EPA Gulag

Sean Davis: 'Republicans Had Better Wake Up'

Jacob B. | 3:29 PM on November 09, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Sean Davis weighs in.

Advertisement

Davis' full tweet reads as follows.

I don’t know who is advising congressional Republicans on strategy right now, but it is whoever it is has an IQ barely approaching room temperature.

Republicans right now have no accomplishments, no plans, and no vision. Why on earth would anyone be excited to go vote for them 12 months right now?

Trump needs to ditch the foreign policy crap and focus all his attention on the domestic economy, which is still not working for the majority of people. Right now he looks weak and rudderless. Be mad all you want, but it’s the truth.

Newly minted college grads can’t find work and are saddled with debt. Where is their path to the American dream right now? Who is giving them a vision of a future worth fighting for?

You cannot have a viable country or future when half your country and all its young people are locked out of the economy and locked out of ever owning a home or much of anything beyond next month’s streaming subscription.

Does anyone in Washington care about this? Anyone at all?

Republicans had better wake up, because right now their nightmare is only beginning if they don’t start making massive changes.

Recommended

John Harwood Learns the Hard Way NEVER Pick a Fight with a MAMA-BEAR Who Keeps Receipts in Heated Debate
Sam J.
Advertisement

People must guard against putting too much stock in government. It should not be required to do more than it is capable of doing, and there should not be disappointment when it does not meet every need. You do not hear the term "conservative" or the phrase "limited government" as you once might have. Perhaps too many things have become assumed, while some things that should be assumed have been left to chance.

Tags:

MIKE JOHNSON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Harwood Learns the Hard Way NEVER Pick a Fight with a MAMA-BEAR Who Keeps Receipts in Heated Debate
Sam J.
Officer Tells Obvious Man: 'You're Not a Woman' – Gets Investigated in Clown World Georgia
justmindy
First Elected Trans Lawmaker Pleads Guilty to Child Abuse Crimes: From Historic Milestone to Prison
justmindy
Erick Erickson on Senate Dems: 'They Could Have Done That 35 Days Ago'
Jacob B.
Greg Gutfeld OWNS Jimmy Kimmel's Wife in BRUTALLY Honest Post About Lefties Ditching Family Over Trump
Sam J.
What Democrats Don't Want YOU to Know: DAMNING Post Explaining How Obamacare Really 'Works' a MUST-Read
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

John Harwood Learns the Hard Way NEVER Pick a Fight with a MAMA-BEAR Who Keeps Receipts in Heated Debate Sam J.
Advertisement