First Elected Trans Lawmaker Pleads Guilty to Child Abuse Crimes: From Historic Milestone...
Sen. Jerry Moran: 'The Rise in Antisemitic Violence in the U.S. Is Deeply...
Officer Tells Obvious Man: 'You're Not a Woman' – Gets Investigated in Clown...
Sean Davis: 'Republicans Had Better Wake Up'
Victory Bell: Six Year Old Florida Girl Beating the Odds and Cancer Is...
Jasmine Crockett Defending Psychopath Jay Jones' Violent Texts from Her Shoe Closet BACKFI...
John Harwood Learns the Hard Way NEVER Pick a Fight with a MAMA-BEAR...
Scott Bessent Low-Key BODIES 'George Slopodopolous' on the Schumer Shutdown and HOT DAMN...
Greg Gutfeld OWNS Jimmy Kimmel's Wife in BRUTALLY Honest Post About Lefties Ditching...
VIP
Here's Why Chuckles Schumer REALLY Stormed Out After Getting Embarrassed Over His Crap...
Ya' Don't SAY?! X Has ZERO SYMPATHY for Journo Crying Over Zohran Mamdani...
What Democrats Don't Want YOU to Know: DAMNING Post Explaining How Obamacare Really...
The Fellowship of a Good Thing: A Tale of Right and Left X...
Biden’s Brownshirts Jail Diesel Mechanic: Trump Pardons Hero from EPA Gulag

Erick Erickson on Senate Dems: 'They Could Have Done That 35 Days Ago'

Jacob B. | 2:56 PM on November 09, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

"Senate Democrats are about to cave and reopen the government without having gotten anything of substance," tweets Erick Erickson. "They could have done that 35 days ago."

Advertisement

Perhaps Democrats have been attempting to stall in hopes that it would enable a Republican-only power move. By not playing ball with Republicans, Democrats have left the other side with the options of allowing the gridlock to continue or attempting a majority-only solution to solve the gridlock. Whether or not that is possible aside, the attempt itself of a Republican majority to move forward without opposition party support may be the outcome toward which Democrats have been funneling their political capital.

Shutdowns, while not regularly scheduled, have happened in our history. When two sides of a negotiating table are time zones apart in demands, in vision, in style of negotiation, in priorities, and in mindset, it becomes difficult for anything to be ratified, much less many things. They must meet up somewhere, though, or nothing whatsoever gets accomplished. Aspersion should not be cast upon conscience-led decision-making. There have been times when Republicans have slowed progress on initiatives due to conscientious objections. More does seem to be going on with this one. When Democrats held a majority in the Senate, most recently, little seemed to get done. Now, with the current composition of members, Democrats seem to be continuing the pattern of slowing productive business.

Recommended

John Harwood Learns the Hard Way NEVER Pick a Fight with a MAMA-BEAR Who Keeps Receipts in Heated Debate
Sam J.
Advertisement

Minority powers should not be abused. They are there to protect the legislative branch of the government and thereby the people from one-party rule, not for one party to use them to rule.

Tags:

CHUCK SCHUMER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Harwood Learns the Hard Way NEVER Pick a Fight with a MAMA-BEAR Who Keeps Receipts in Heated Debate
Sam J.
Officer Tells Obvious Man: 'You're Not a Woman' – Gets Investigated in Clown World Georgia
justmindy
First Elected Trans Lawmaker Pleads Guilty to Child Abuse Crimes: From Historic Milestone to Prison
justmindy
Greg Gutfeld OWNS Jimmy Kimmel's Wife in BRUTALLY Honest Post About Lefties Ditching Family Over Trump
Sam J.
What Democrats Don't Want YOU to Know: DAMNING Post Explaining How Obamacare Really 'Works' a MUST-Read
Sam J.
Ya' Don't SAY?! X Has ZERO SYMPATHY for Journo Crying Over Zohran Mamdani 'Letting His Mask Slip' and LOL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

John Harwood Learns the Hard Way NEVER Pick a Fight with a MAMA-BEAR Who Keeps Receipts in Heated Debate Sam J.
Advertisement