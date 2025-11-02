'This Is So Brilliant': James Woods Brings Out a Timely Quote of Thomas Sowell

"This is so brilliant," tweets James Woods. "What is being ignored these days is the fact that there are in fact prices to pay for being wrong in our government. That government is now so bloated, however, it strives like a fat sloth to protect itself at all costs."

The Quote illustrated in Woods' tweet and attributed to Thomas Sowell reads as follows.

It is hard to imagine a more stupid or more dangerous way of making decisions than by putting those decisions in the hands of people who pay no price for being wrong.

There are prices to pay for wrongs, and they will surely be paid. The varying factor sometimes becomes who pays those prices. Oftentimes, the perpetrating party (in this case, those in government who are wrong) does not pay the price because the consequences are felt and realized over a long period of time. Too often, the people bear the burden of cleaning up messes caused by the government being wrong.

There are prices to be paid for wrongs in all sectors of society. Man by nature is carnal and sinful. We in this land have constructed a system of government and developed a manner of living that attempts, as best as it can, to limit the destructive and its effects, while bringing out the constructive.

This reminder is particularly timely now, with an ongoing government shutdown. Government is there to serve the people. When it abandons that purpose and begins to serve itself, problems arise.