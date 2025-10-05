California Gov. Gavin Newsom: 'We're Suing Donald Trump'

"We're suing Donald Trump," tweets California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D). "His deployment of the California National Guard to Oregon isn't about crime. It's about power. He is using our military as political pawns to build up his own ego. It's appalling. It's un-American. And it must stop."

Advertisement

BREAKING: We’re suing Donald Trump.



His deployment of the California National Guard to Oregon isn’t about crime.



It’s about power.



He is using our military as political pawns to build up his own ego.



It’s appalling. It’s un-American.



And it must stop. pic.twitter.com/jdIMGz8hDP — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 5, 2025

How far this goes remains to be seen. "It's about power" may not be the most empirically rich basis that has ever been found for a suit of the federal government. Gov. Newsom may want it to stop, but charging that "he is using our military as political pawns to build up his own ego" is an interesting way to go about attempting to achieve that stop. This borders on ridiculous.

There you go! As if wasting billions on a train wasn’t enough, you want to waste more tax payer dollars on another loss in the courts. Call me crazy but I don’t know a single person who would vote to have their money thrown in the garbage. How are you even a choice? — John (@John18512825) October 5, 2025