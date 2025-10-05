Terror Attack Foiled: Man With Explosives Arrested Outside of a DC Church Prior...
California Gov. Gavin Newsom: 'We're Suing Donald Trump'

Jacob B. | 3:44 PM on October 05, 2025
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

"We're suing Donald Trump," tweets California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D). "His deployment of the California National Guard to Oregon isn't about crime. It's about power. He is using our military as political pawns to build up his own ego. It's appalling. It's un-American. And it must stop."

How far this goes remains to be seen. "It's about power" may not be the most empirically rich basis that has ever been found for a suit of the federal government. Gov. Newsom may want it to stop, but charging that "he is using our military as political pawns to build up his own ego" is an interesting way to go about attempting to achieve that stop. This borders on ridiculous.

