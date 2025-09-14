Leo Terrell Shares a Recent Speech He Gave at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum

Jasmine Crockett: Illegal Aliens are the Slaves of the Democrat Party and Stealing...
Jacob B. | 1:43 PM on September 14, 2025
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Department of Justice Senior Counsel and Chair of the DOJ Task Force to Combat Antisemitism Leo Terrell shares four clips of a recent speech he gave at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Counsel Terrell makes powerful points.

This is an American issue and a western civilization issue. And the idea that this type of hate towards Jews can exist in 2025 is unimaginable, but it's here. It's real. It's around the world. I don't want to play politics. I don't care who you vote for on issues of taxes and school choice; on the military. But here, on the issue that I think is universal, anti-semitism, Jew-hatred, must be eliminated around the world, period, regardless of party affiliation.

Hatred of human beings because they exist has no place in the United States of America and goes contrary to the principles upon which our nation rests. Those principles include no discrimination. They include equal access to freedom, equal rights guaranteed by law, and equal treatment under the law.

What womb a person enters through or with what physical characteristics a person becomes knit together in the womb do not provide a basis for discrimination and should not be used as a means of hatred. To do so is cowardly. Love of neighbor must drive our nation forward, and that cannot be done so long as ethnic origin, race, color, sex, or other such factors are used as a means of not loving certain neighbors.

