'There's No Comparison': Gov. Gavin Newsom Tweets a List About California, Gets Responses

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-California) tweets a list promoting the Golden State.

You are correct. There’s no comparison. California is:



- 4th largest economy in the world

- #1 in manufacturing

- #1 in farming

- #1 in new business starts.

- #1 for tech and VC investments

- #1 for Fortune 500 companies

- #1 public higher education system



I could go on… https://t.co/YVSeQD4Z4S — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 24, 2025

Some of the tweet responses to Gov. Newsom's tweet have different takes.

He takes credit for things that existed before him and doesn’t take credit for the tragedy that’s happened after he took over.



It’s called gaslighting. — Doctor Tesla (@WholeTeslaShow) August 24, 2025

Name one single Gavin Newsom policy that has improved the lives of Californians.



Just one. — Vance Murphy (@vancemurphy) August 24, 2025

And then there’s this: pic.twitter.com/cOY5dOSv2S — The Outlaw Patriot (@OutlawPatriotX) August 24, 2025

California is the most populous U.S. state; more than 39 million people live there, according to United States Census Bureau data published in 2020. It ranks third in land size, with many available natural resources within its area. It contains multiple large cities and metropolitan areas, a few of the largest in the nation. The sad part of it is that the Golden State does not always achieve up to its potential as such. A double-sided danger exists with a behemoth like California. For every concern that such a state can become a disproportionate center of power and authority, relegating other states to little national influence, there are equal and offset concerns that it can become an albatross, weighing down the other states.