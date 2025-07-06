'Remotely Like This': Lawrence Summers Sounds the Alarm About Deficits and Debts

"Anybody who looks at the numbers sees that we've never had deficits remotely like this, or the prospect of debts remotely like this, at a moment when the economy was strong and we were at peace in our history," tweets Lawrence Summers.

Anybody who looks at the numbers sees that we've never had deficits remotely like this, or the prospect of debts remotely like this, at a moment when the economy was strong and we were at peace in our history. This is a risk that we don't need to run and for what, to give a million dollars a year to the top tenth of a percent while, in effect, sentencing 100,000 poor Americans to death over the next 10 years because they can't get access to necessary medical procedures. This is just wrong. Watch my interview this morning on @ThisWeekABC .

While history shows that Lawrence Summers would operate from a left-leaning economic page in attribution of cause and in prescribed method of remedy, his tweet proves that there is legitimate concern across the political spectrum about the fiscal irresponsibility that the federal government has refused to deal with for decades.