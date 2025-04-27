Speedboat Takes to the Air at Lake Havasu Event - Crazy Multi-Angle Video...
Elon Musk: 'Robots Will Surpass Good Human Surgeons Within a Few Years'

Jacob B. | 3:09 PM on April 27, 2025
AP Photo/David Goldman

"Robots will surpass good human surgeons within a few years and the best human surgeons within ~5 years," tweets Elon Musk. "@Neuralink had to use a robot for the brain-computer electrode insertion, as it was impossible for a human to achieve the required speed and precision."

The thought that robots are just toys for wealthy researchers to play or experiment with intersects with sober reality in a tweet like that. You might even say it is unnerving. It does so because the suggestion that robots could, might, or will substitute for human medical professionals performing surgery is hard to comprehend. And then the brain goes to thinking that if robots are capable of doing things like performing surgery, they are also capable of doing other things.

Tags: ELON MUSK

