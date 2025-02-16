WATCH: Crazy Karen Gets Cold Shoulder From ICE After She Asks to See...
If It Makes You Happy: Sheryl Crow Wouldn't 'Hang Out' With Her Tesla,...
This Week on Capitol Hill: Trump's Last Call for Hamas
Human Wet Blanket Neil deGrasse Tyson Says an Asteroid Might Hit Earth So...
It's 2014 All Over Again: Two Individuals With Ebola Symptoms Hospitalized in New...
Speaker Mike Johnson: 'Democrats Immediately Oppose Anything President Trump Does'
Canadian Crowd Boos the National Anthem and Team USA Comes Out Swinging at...
Straight in Our Veins! Hakeem Jeffries SPEECHLESS as Jon Karl Shares Trump's MASSIVE...
Thar She BLOWS! Amy Klobuchar Completely LOSES It Melting Down in Tirade of...
DINGUS Crying Over Trump 'DUMPING' Illegals in Countries They're Not Connected to Gets...
Shots FIRED! What Tom Homan JUST Said About AOC and Illegals Will TOTALLY...
VIP
Mark Warner Sucks (That's It, That's the Headline)
AP Uses History to Try Weaseling Out of Using 'Gulf of America' and...
'They CROSSED the Line': SAVAGE Post Explains Point-By-VICIOUS-POINT How Democrats Have EA...

'Like the String Orchestra on the Titanic': Mike Davis Schools 'the Cuck Caucus'

Jacob B.  |  2:50 PM on February 16, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

"The same "conservative" cucks who cheered on the Biden lawfare against Trump are now cheering on activist judges unconstitutionally stealing his Article II powers," tweets attorney Mike Davis. "The Cuck Caucus is like the string orchestra on the Titanic. They want to look majestic as the ship is going down."

Advertisement

It is worth wondering if those who position themselves well-to-be-seen in the face of a sinking ship have ever actually worked a day in their lives. Image-work while everything is going here and there in a tea kettle is about as lazy and pathetic as it gets. They could concentrate on securing the blessing of liberty to the next generation, but they would rather snap one more arrogant and prideful pop of the suspenders.

These are the same people who have raked President Donald Trump over the coals for many things he has said, called his rhetoric dangerous, and unofficially diagnosed him as mentally unfit. It used to be that those who call themselves conservatives stood for constitutional rule of law, for morality and decency, and humbly and honestly worked in many ways and by many means to further the blessings of liberty. Perhaps some are too blinded by certain personalities to stand as once they might have. Perhaps some are insurgent agents attempting to tarnish what the word conservative means. Perhaps some have joined the club of those who are disgusted with many things happening in society today and are expressing frustration about it the wrong way. Perhaps some simply do not care.

Recommended

WATCH: Crazy Karen Gets Cold Shoulder From ICE After She Asks to See Their Warrants to Deport Illegals
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

The only explanation approaching plausibility for this type of behavior is that such folks think there are enough dim-witted simpletons who will see them looking (what they consider to be) politically well-positioned and will follow them on the other side of the carnage. But there are discerning people who see through such attempts.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: Crazy Karen Gets Cold Shoulder From ICE After She Asks to See Their Warrants to Deport Illegals
Amy Curtis
Wow. Wow. WOW: Ted Cruz Shares 'Absolutely INSANE' Thread That PROVES DOGE Is ALREADY Draining the Swamp
Sam J.
If It Makes You Happy: Sheryl Crow Wouldn't 'Hang Out' With Her Tesla, but DID Hang Out With THESE Guys
Amy Curtis
Straight in Our Veins! Hakeem Jeffries SPEECHLESS as Jon Karl Shares Trump's MASSIVE Favorability Numbers
Sam J.
DINGUS Crying Over Trump 'DUMPING' Illegals in Countries They're Not Connected to Gets a RUDE Awakening
Sam J.
AP Uses History to Try Weaseling Out of Using 'Gulf of America' and Sharyl Attkisson Just Fact-NUKES Them
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: Crazy Karen Gets Cold Shoulder From ICE After She Asks to See Their Warrants to Deport Illegals Amy Curtis
Advertisement