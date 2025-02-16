'Like the String Orchestra on the Titanic': Mike Davis Schools 'the Cuck Caucus'

"The same "conservative" cucks who cheered on the Biden lawfare against Trump are now cheering on activist judges unconstitutionally stealing his Article II powers," tweets attorney Mike Davis. "The Cuck Caucus is like the string orchestra on the Titanic. They want to look majestic as the ship is going down."

Advertisement

The same “conservative” cucks who cheered on the Biden lawfare against Trump are now cheering on activist judges unconstitutionally stealing his Article II powers.



The Cuck Caucus is like the string orchestra on the Titanic.



They want to look majestic as the ship is going down. — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) February 16, 2025

It is worth wondering if those who position themselves well-to-be-seen in the face of a sinking ship have ever actually worked a day in their lives. Image-work while everything is going here and there in a tea kettle is about as lazy and pathetic as it gets. They could concentrate on securing the blessing of liberty to the next generation, but they would rather snap one more arrogant and prideful pop of the suspenders.

These are the same people who have raked President Donald Trump over the coals for many things he has said, called his rhetoric dangerous, and unofficially diagnosed him as mentally unfit. It used to be that those who call themselves conservatives stood for constitutional rule of law, for morality and decency, and humbly and honestly worked in many ways and by many means to further the blessings of liberty. Perhaps some are too blinded by certain personalities to stand as once they might have. Perhaps some are insurgent agents attempting to tarnish what the word conservative means. Perhaps some have joined the club of those who are disgusted with many things happening in society today and are expressing frustration about it the wrong way. Perhaps some simply do not care.

The only explanation approaching plausibility for this type of behavior is that such folks think there are enough dim-witted simpletons who will see them looking (what they consider to be) politically well-positioned and will follow them on the other side of the carnage. But there are discerning people who see through such attempts.