House Majority Leader Steve Scalise: 'They Have Absolutely No Respect for Their Own Voters'

Democrat party bosses just proved that they have absolutely no respect for their own voters. After lecturing others about democracy, they just forced Joe Biden off the ticket—trashing the primary choice of 14 million of their own voters.





For years, Democrats and their partners in the media maligned Americans who questioned the President’s fitness based on what they saw with their own eyes as conspiracy theorists. Every single one of these people—especially Vice President Harris—who participated in this cover up must answer for their involvement.





It is not just Biden-Harris who have been polling so poorly, it is their entire administration’s failed, extreme agenda that is crushing hardworking families, causing record inflation, the worst border crisis in our lifetime, and chaos around the world.