Sen. Chuck Grassley: 'Answers Needed on Security Breach NOW'

After surviving an assassination attempt u can see Pres Trump will never stop fighting for America— Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) July 14, 2024
Political violence has no place in this world Barbara & I are praying for the innocent ppl who were killed or injured in yesterday’s attack
Answers needed on security breach NOW
Sen. Grassley is the Ranking Member of the Senate Budget Committee.
