Sen. Rick Scott Suggests 'Accountability Measure' That Forces @JoeBiden to Secure the Border

"Unless there's some accountability measure that forces @JoeBiden to secure the border, he never will," tweets Sen. Rick Scott (R-Florida).

Trump secured the border and Biden reversed it.



Unless there’s some accountability measure that forces @JoeBiden to secure the border, he NEVER will. pic.twitter.com/YXjQFhxbD5 — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) January 28, 2024

Advertisement

"Unless there's some accountability measure that forces Biden to secure the border -- tied to Ukraine aid, tied to something else -- unless there's something like that, Biden's not going to comply with the law," Sen. Scott said on 'Fox News Sunday.'

That another act of Congress is apparently needed to secure our nation's border is the first problem. The force of law flowing from the Constitution through relevant immigration laws to secure the border and maintain an orderly immigration process should already be available. The second problem is that Republicans are going to compromise in some sort of border security "deal." Republicans should be arguing for and prepared to accept no less than the whole enchilada when it comes to securing the U.S. southern border. Partial border security, whatever form such would take, is not border security. Whether or not we as a nation are going to allow an open border and an out-of-order immigration process should not be an issue subject to political debate.

The staggering statistics describe a national security disaster and humanitarian emergency that has occurred as a result of open borders policies. The volume of persons being dealt with is in the millions. The range of potential threats posed is from basic criminality to terrorism. Illegal immigration threatens the safety of a nation's citizens, and it disenfranchises those who are immigrating and who have immigrated legally. Immigration laws must be enforced. The immigration system must be allowed to function in an orderly manner. A nation must have borders, and those borders must be secure.

A nation maintaining a secure border and an orderly immigration process for those who would assimilate to its land is more than a hot-button election issue. It is not a patriotic nicety. It is not a problem for only states that are located on borders, nor is it something that affects only conservative Republicans. It is not a buzzword on a list of terms to the left of numbers and percentage symbols. It is not a talking point to be used when politically convenient and popular. It is an absolute necessity for the well-being of a sovereign nation's citizens, and it is one of the very foundations of a free republic.