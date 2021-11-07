Biden administration Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says she hopes that gas prices in the United States do not climb to $4 per gallon. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) suggests energy independence as the solution.
There’s no reason to “hope” gas prices won’t reach $4 (which it already has in parts of U.S.)
Gas prices would go down if Biden stopped hindering the energy sector in America.
There’s no reason to beg OPEC for more oil.
Texas can produce it & make America energy independent. https://t.co/hBvfEIysnx
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 7, 2021
Do they train these crazy people who work in the Biden Regime to do these awkward laughs?
The “Granholm Plan” for lowering gas prices is “hilarious” because there is no plan. https://t.co/MG2V1EWj1b
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 7, 2021
Pro-energy independence policies and deregulation are not among the many ways the Biden administration has exerted executive authority.