Biden administration Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says she hopes that gas prices in the United States do not climb to $4 per gallon. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) suggests energy independence as the solution.

There’s no reason to “hope” gas prices won’t reach $4 (which it already has in parts of U.S.)

Gas prices would go down if Biden stopped hindering the energy sector in America.

There’s no reason to beg OPEC for more oil.

Texas can produce it & make America energy independent. https://t.co/hBvfEIysnx

— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 7, 2021