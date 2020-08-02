The New York Times is here to proclaim to us (how helpful of them) that Elizabeth Warren — yes, the same Elizabeth Warren who formerly claimed to be of Native American ancestry — is now “among the most racially progressive white politicians on the national stage,” whatever that is supposed to mean.

NEW: Elizabeth Warren is the only white woman left in the veepstakes. ⁦@melbournecoal⁩ & I trace her journey from segregated HS & all-white sorority to racial justice warrior. https://t.co/enMwCOHySu — Lisa Lerer (@llerer) August 2, 2020

“The only white woman left,” which may be news to her.

She faked being an Indian, in case you missed it. https://t.co/atAS1LHOXf — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 2, 2020

How does someone write this, bring up the DNA test, but ignore she was officially pretending to be Native American? https://t.co/EfP7kRyHor — 😷 Ashley 😷 (@boogieordie) August 2, 2020

It’s all about identity politics.

Issues of race have always been in Elizabeth Warren’s DNA. https://t.co/hGA7OTbH4V — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 2, 2020

And as a racist lying fraud who used lies to boost her college career as a Native-American woman. https://t.co/3svrgNAwxH — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) August 2, 2020

Elizabeth Warren’s DNA folly has little to do with her ancestral makeup. It has everything to do with whether she is capable of honestly representing important matters.

