The New York Times is here to proclaim to us (how helpful of them) that Elizabeth Warren — yes, the same Elizabeth Warren who formerly claimed to be of Native American ancestry — is now “among the most racially progressive white politicians on the national stage,” whatever that is supposed to mean.

“The only white woman left,” which may be news to her.

Trending

It’s all about identity politics.

Elizabeth Warren’s DNA folly has little to do with her ancestral makeup. It has everything to do with whether she is capable of honestly representing important matters.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Elizabeth Warrennew york times