The owners of a Mexican restaurant in Tucson, Arizona faced social media backlash this past week over a photo that showed them attending a Trump rally.

From Tucson.com:

“Very ugly stuff. They are saying nasty stuff about the restaurant,” owner Jorge Rivas said Friday, a day after he and his wife posted a video on Facebook defending their rights as “naturalized American citizens” to vote, support and meet whomever they please.

GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel had some choice words for those directing hate at the owners.

And President Trump gave their restaurant a shout-out on Twitter following an interview they had Sunday morning on ‘Fox and Friends.’

Here is a link where you can watch Jorge and Betty Rivas’ Fox interview.

Editor’s note: This post originally featured a misspelling of the word Tucson, which has been corrected.

