President Trump released a series of tweets going after former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg (or “Mini Mike,” as he calls him) on Saturday night.

Mini Mike is part of the Fake News. They are all working together. In fact, Bloomberg isn’t covering himself (too boring to do), or other Dems. Only Trump. That sounds fair! It’s all the Fake News Media, and that’s why nobody believes in them any more. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2020

Many of the ads you are watching were paid for by Mini Mike Bloomberg. He is going nowhere, just wasting his money, but he is getting the DNC to rig the election against Crazy Bernie, something they wouldn’t do for @CoryBooker and others. They are doing it to Bernie again, 2016. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2020

Mini Mike is now negotiating both to get on the Democrat Primary debate stage, and to have the right to stand on boxes, or a lift, during the debates. This is sometimes done, but really not fair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2020

Then, during a pre-Super Bowl taped interview with Sean Hannity on Sunday, Trump doubled-down on the debate box claim and called Bloomberg a “very little” person.

@realDonaldTrump w @seanhannity

during the #SuperBowl2020 – #Bloomberg is short, there's nothing wrong with that. But why does Bloomberg get a box to stand on at the debates? Will everyone else get a box? It's very unfair for the Democrats. 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/s5e0QHYObA — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) February 2, 2020

CNN is on the case (or the box).

Chyron of the year (so far): pic.twitter.com/Jipfa7sVmM — Paul Farhi (@farhip) February 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Bloomberg, asked about Trump’s tweets, responds that the president “lies about everything” and that he stands twice as tall as Trump on the “stage that matters.”

VIDEO: I asked ⁦@MikeBloomberg⁩ about the president’s tweets and accusation that he and the DNC are trying to rig the election against ⁦@BernieSanders⁩. Bloomberg called the president a liar and said “I stand twice as tall,” on the “stage that matters.” pic.twitter.com/uLT7AHw6Bn — Tim Perry (@tperry518) February 2, 2020

But his campaign wasn’t done responding.

Bloomberg campaign spokesperson Julie Wood responding to the Trump comment: "The president is lying. He is a pathological liar who lies about everything: his fake hair, his obesity, and his spray-on tan." https://t.co/52mqNTxjI5 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 2, 2020

Must be 2020.

