In response to this viral video we told you about yesterday of Mike Bloomberg shaking a dog’s mouth. . .

. . .the billionaire candidate posted this video of talking dogs endorsing him for president:

Just keep writing those checks, Mike:

Trending

It’s adding up:

This hatred of billionaires will change once Bloomberg loses the nomination but continues funding ads and such for the eventual Dem nominee:

But it will be funny if he wins the nomination though:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Mike Bloomberg