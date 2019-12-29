The U.S. has just conducted five airstrikes targeting Iranian-backed Kata’ib Hezbollah in Iraq and Syria. This is in response to a rocket attack on Friday that left a U.S. contractor dead and several American troops wounded.

Defense says the attack was comprised of five “precision defensive strikes,” three in Iraq and two in Syria.

Senators Lindsey Graham and Tom Cotton reacted by saying the response is justified and warning of further action if American casualties continue.

