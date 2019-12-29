The U.S. has just conducted five airstrikes targeting Iranian-backed Kata’ib Hezbollah in Iraq and Syria. This is in response to a rocket attack on Friday that left a U.S. contractor dead and several American troops wounded.

Breaking: The U.S. says it carried out airstrikes against an Iranian-backed Shia militia group in Iraq and Syria it said had targeted American forces. pic.twitter.com/gwHs0K1wfD — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) December 29, 2019

Defense says the attack was comprised of five “precision defensive strikes,” three in Iraq and two in Syria.

Pentagon: U.S. airstrikes targeted Iran-backed proxy force Kata'ib Hizbollah’s ‘facilities’ in Iraq & Syria after American defense contractor killed in rocket attack Friday: statement — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) December 29, 2019

5 targets struck: 3 in Iraq, 2 in Syria: Pentagon — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) December 29, 2019

U.S. Air Force F-15s carried out the strikes: defense officials — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) December 29, 2019

Senators Lindsey Graham and Tom Cotton reacted by saying the response is justified and warning of further action if American casualties continue.

Very glad to see the US strike back against Iran/Hezbollah proxies in response to the attack on American service members in Iraq. The only language Iran understands is force. https://t.co/vwroKAgmpa — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 29, 2019

I very much appreciate the Trump Administration for holding the Ayatollah accountable for actions in Iraq and Syria. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 29, 2019

Today’s strikes against Iranian-backed groups in Iraq and Syria are a justified response to the killing of an American and the wounding of several American service members and Iraqis. Tehran must stop attacking Americans or else face even graver consequences. https://t.co/xGoSz7l0jT — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) December 29, 2019

