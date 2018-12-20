The House of Representatives has approved a spending package that includes $5.7 billion to help fund a wall along the southern border and keep the government open until February 8th.

House approves revamped bill to avert government shutdown and fund President Trump’s border wall

The vote was 217 to 185. 8 Republicans voted no. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 21, 2018

The House has voted 217-185 to pass a stop-gap spending bill until Feb 8 including $5.7b for the border wall — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) December 21, 2018

After passing in the House, the bill will now head to the U.S. Senate, where it appears Democrat support will be needed.

The CR now goes to the Senate where it faces an uncertain future. The House and Senate are now out of alignment, having approved different versions of the same government spending plan. The Senate will need 60 yeas to overcome a filibuster. That would require Democratic help — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 21, 2018

Rep. Steve Scalise says House Republicans just proved Nancy Pelosi wrong.

Scalise on bill to fund gov’t & pay for border wall: Pelosi said it couldn’t happen we just proved her wrong — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 21, 2018

We’ll see what happens next.

Editor’s note: An correction was made to the opening paragraph of this story.