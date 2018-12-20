The House of Representatives has approved a spending package that includes $5.7 billion to help fund a wall along the southern border and keep the government open until February 8th.

After passing in the House, the bill will now head to the U.S. Senate, where it appears Democrat support will be needed.

Rep. Steve Scalise says House Republicans just proved Nancy Pelosi wrong.

We’ll see what happens next.

Editor’s note:  An correction was made to the opening paragraph of this story.

Tags: border wallDonald TrumpHouse RepublicansNancy PelosiSteve Scalise