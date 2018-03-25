When it comes to gun laws, no place is as stringent as Chicago. Yet, the city is home to massive numbers of gun-related deaths and injuries year after year.

Turning Point USA founder and executive director Charlie Kirk has the numbers from 2017 that show exactly how ineffective gun laws really are.

2017 Chicago Gun Crime statistics: Shot & Killed: 624

Shot & Wounded: 2937

Total Shot: 3561

Total Homicides: 675 Chicago has the strictest gun laws in the country. Gun control doesn't work — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 25, 2018

Gun-free zones are very inviting to shooters. So yeah, let’s enact a nationwide ban on weapons so no criminal will have to worry about the threat of his intended victim being armed.

Guns are just tools being used to carry out and stop evil. If you ban them, the evil will still be there, and the method of stopping it will not.