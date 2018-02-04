If you guessed Los Angeles as the major American city which has seen a 75 percent surge in homelessness in six years, you’d be correct.

Here are some of the actual numbers:

“The number of those living in the streets and shelters of the city of L.A. and most of the county surged 75% — to roughly 55,000 from about 32,000 — in the last six years. (Including Glendale, Pasadena and Long Beach, which conduct their own homeless counts, the total is nearly 58,000.)”

For those who have been paying attention to the headlines out of the Golden State, this is not a major surprise.

And for those who have been paying attention to what happens when Democrats run things, it’s no surprise at all.

Coincidentally, a city almost solely run by Democrats for decades. https://t.co/G0yoMDwEfk — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) February 4, 2018

The same Democrats who caused this dystopian hellscape also make it easier for criminals to avoid/get out of jail, and harder for law-abiding Californians to get guns/ammo for self-protection https://t.co/cODP0YR3mR — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) February 4, 2018

California is living proof that liberalism can destroy even the most wonderful places. https://t.co/zOatPTen9k — Jesse Kelly® (@JesseKellyDC) February 4, 2018

While Adam Schiff continues to participate in theatrical obstruction in the Senate, homelessness in and around his district has surged 75% over the past 6 years. @RepAdamSchiff https://t.co/EljHox2IWE — Frosty (@politicofaux) February 4, 2018

Socialism working flawlessly once again. Bang-up job, guys! https://t.co/rf2nnMPER9 — Children Of The Dust (@Me2S3M) February 4, 2018

Democrats never fail to make a mess of everything. Then they run and hide before blaming conservatives for the problems they created.