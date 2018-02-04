If you guessed Los Angeles as the major American city which has seen a 75 percent surge in homelessness in six years, you’d be correct.

Here are some of the actual numbers:

“The number of those living in the streets and shelters of the city of L.A. and most of the county surged 75% — to roughly 55,000 from about 32,000 — in the last six years. (Including Glendale, Pasadena and Long Beach, which conduct their own homeless counts, the total is nearly 58,000.)”

For those who have been paying attention to the headlines out of the Golden State, this is not a major surprise.

And for those who have been paying attention to what happens when Democrats run things, it’s no surprise at all.

Democrats never fail to make a mess of everything. Then they run and hide before blaming conservatives for the problems they created.

