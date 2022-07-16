Police in Lafayette, Ind. released body camera footage that captured the moment “local hero Nick Bostic” carried a 6-year-old out of a burning building despite suffering a serious wound to his arm and severe smoke inhalation.
Check it out:
STUNNING: LPD body cam video shared with @WLFI shows local hero Nick Bostic carrying a 6-year-old child from a burning Lafayette home. pic.twitter.com/iinKcwKlux
— Joe Paul (@joesampaul) July 14, 2022
According to reports, Bostic had already rescued four other children from the home before police arrived:
Bostic, who was just walking by, had already saved four siblings sleeping in the home when he rushed back into the flames for the remaining child. More to the story here: https://t.co/DgYGwqQFTB
— Joe Paul (@joesampaul) July 14, 2022
Bostic reportedly cut his arm breaking a window on the second story to escape:
As you can see in the video, Bostic was bleeding heavily from a cut on his arm. He broke a window on the second story and jumped, cradling the child in his arms. He was released from the hospital yesterday after recovering from severe smoke inhalation.
— Joe Paul (@joesampaul) July 14, 2022
Cop in the video: “I know this is going to hurt, OK? But we’re going to stop the bleeding.”
Bostic: “Go for it.”
More body cam video shows an officer put a tourniquet on Bostic's arm.
Officer: "I know this is going to hurt, OK? But we're going to stop the bleeding."
Bostic: "Go for it." pic.twitter.com/JuZ5mfpIsU
— Joe Paul (@joesampaul) July 14, 2022
And here’s Bostic worried more about the child than himself:
MORE:
Bostic: "Is the baby OK? Please tell me that baby's OK." pic.twitter.com/weTJZ8lKXt
— Joe Paul (@joesampaul) July 14, 2022
Yeah, it’s getting a little dusty in here for us, too.
***
