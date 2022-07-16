Police in Lafayette, Ind. released body camera footage that captured the moment “local hero Nick Bostic” carried a 6-year-old out of a burning building despite suffering a serious wound to his arm and severe smoke inhalation.

Check it out:

According to reports, Bostic had already rescued four other children from the home before police arrived:

Bostic reportedly cut his arm breaking a window on the second story to escape:

Cop in the video: “I know this is going to hurt, OK? But we’re going to stop the bleeding.”

Bostic: “Go for it.”

And here’s Bostic worried more about the child than himself:

Yeah, it’s getting a little dusty in here for us, too.

***

Tags: body cameraLafayette Police