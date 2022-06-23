In a huge win for the Second Amendment, the Supreme Court voted 6-3 and struck down a New York law that “required people to show ‘proper cause’ to get a license to carry a concealed handgun outside the home’:

The case was New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen:

Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the majority opinion:

This IS a major ruling: “SCOTUS rejects the two-step approach almost all circuit courts have adopted post-Heller”:

“Basically all of the post-Heller jurisprudence just got up-ended”:

From Justice Thomas: “New York’s proper-cause requirement violates the Fourteenth Amendment by preventing law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense.”

