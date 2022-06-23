In a huge win for the Second Amendment, the Supreme Court voted 6-3 and struck down a New York law that “required people to show ‘proper cause’ to get a license to carry a concealed handgun outside the home’:

The Supreme Court STRIKES DOWN a New York gun-control law that required people to show "proper cause" to get a license to carry a concealed handgun outside the home. The vote is 6-3. https://t.co/jA2Gl7lTiG — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) June 23, 2022

The case was New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen:

🚨BREAKING: Supreme Court rules that New York's strict limits on the concealed carry of firearms in public violates the Second Amendment. Huge 2A win. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 23, 2022

Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the majority opinion:

Well done by the Court. This is also Justice Thomas’ most important majority opinion thus far in his entire Court tenure. https://t.co/UNG51FsIzY — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) June 23, 2022

This IS a major ruling: “SCOTUS rejects the two-step approach almost all circuit courts have adopted post-Heller”:

SCOTUS holds that applicants for a gun license do not have to show a special need for self-defense to qualify to purchase a firearm. SCOTUS rejects the two-step approach almost all circuit courts have adopted post-Heller.https://t.co/t63VXc2YQW pic.twitter.com/bGMbjZMKDA — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) June 23, 2022

And:

This is a HUGE shake-up of law. After Heller, the circuit courts almost uniformly started upholding gun restrictions based on a two-step framework. Today SCOTUS says they almost uniformly got it wrong. — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) June 23, 2022

“Basically all of the post-Heller jurisprudence just got up-ended”:

This goes far beyond just New York's licensing law. Basically all of the post-Heller jurisprudence just got up-ended. — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) June 23, 2022

When Dems fully digest what just happened, look out:

To sum up, today SCOTUS says there is just one test for whether a gun restriction is constitutional: whether the restriction would have historically been allowed. At times the maj. op. phrases this as whether the restriction is an "American tradition." — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) June 23, 2022

From Justice Thomas: “New York’s proper-cause requirement violates the Fourteenth Amendment by preventing law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense.”

BOOM: "New York’s proper-cause requirement violates the Fourteenth Amendment by preventing law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and

bear arms in public for self-defense." — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) June 23, 2022

“BOOM,” indeed.

