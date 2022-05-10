Actor James Cromwell apparently glued himself to the counter of a New York City Starbucks to protest the chain charging more for plant-based milk than regular milk:
Oscar-nominated actor James Cromwell superglued himself to the counter of a Starbucks café in New York City to protest their policy of charging extra for plant-based milk.https://t.co/QvWKcvBYfU pic.twitter.com/Z9Jfq4hric
— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 10, 2022
Have a watch:
“Native and African Americans cannot digest cow’s milk,” he shouted. “Starbucks makes them pay more. Stop this!”
“Babe” & “Succession” actor James Cromwell superglued himself to the counter of a Starbucks café in New York City on Tuesday to protest of the chain’s policy of charging extra for plant-based milk https://t.co/8ud32BWh0k pic.twitter.com/Zx0bb2LvMD
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 10, 2022
Then it sounds like the group was chanting, “End the vegan upcharge now”:
Police arrived at the scene where actor @jamesocromwell and other activists superglued themselves to the counter at a @Starbucks in #NYC. pic.twitter.com/q0waK6zHX3
— PETA (@peta) May 10, 2022
More video from the scene via PETA:
— PETA (@peta) May 10, 2022
And in related news, PETA called out Elon Musk for ~ checks notes ~ drinking chocolate milk:
“Drinking cow’s milk is like driving a gas guzzler. The dairy industry is one of the worst contributors to the climate catastrophe. What happened to caring about the environment?”
Drinking cow’s milk is like driving a gas guzzler. The dairy industry is one of the worst contributors to the climate catastrophe. What happened to caring about the environment?
Now chocolate oat milk we can get behind 😋 https://t.co/9XOUFmRb0R
— PETA (@peta) May 10, 2022
Sigh. How are they always this insufferable?
