Actor James Cromwell apparently glued himself to the counter of a New York City Starbucks to protest the chain charging more for plant-based milk than regular milk:

 

Have a watch:

“Native and African Americans cannot digest cow’s milk,” he shouted. “Starbucks makes them pay more. Stop this!”

Then it sounds like the group was chanting, “End the vegan upcharge now”:

More video from the scene via PETA:

And in related news, PETA called out Elon Musk for ~ checks notes ~ drinking chocolate milk:

“Drinking cow’s milk is like driving a gas guzzler. The dairy industry is one of the worst contributors to the climate catastrophe. What happened to caring about the environment?”

Sigh. How are they always this insufferable?

