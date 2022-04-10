Former President Donald Trump endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania GOP primary for the U.S. Senate:

Hedge fund CEO David McCormick, whose wife, Dina Powell, worked in the Trump White House, was also competing for the endorsement but nope:

However, many conservative Trump supporters are not happy with the former president’s decision.

Allie Beth Stuckey asked, “Is there anything conservative about Dr. Oz?”:

Good question. Oz will have to explain his past comments on abortion:

And:

“I’m not socially conservative. We should not be creating obstacles during the difficult time that women have when trying to terminate a pregnancy”:

Trending

On gun laws:

On Obamacare:

And fracking:

Yeah, this could be a problem.

Breitbart’s Joel Pollak argued that “this endorsement could divide MAGA in the only way that matters: he could lose America First conservatives over it”:

Sean Parnell, who dropped out of the primary race in Pennsylvania earlier this year, called Dr. Oz “the antithesis of everything that made Trump the best president of my lifetime”:

And Raheem Kassam noted that this isn’t the first problematic endorsement Trump has made:

Townhall’s Kurt Schlicter tweeted, “It’s pretty hard for me to fully express ow disappointed in Trump I am for endorsing Oz”:

And is there anyone in Trump’s orbit to tell him, “Sir, you are about to make a really stupid mistake?”:

It’s a “bridge too far” argued Erick Erickson:

And Mo Brooks, who lost his Trump endorsement last month, blamed Trump staffers “who are on McConnell’s payroll” for the move:

Now we wait to see what Pennsylvania Republicans think. The primary is on May 17:

Stay tuned.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Dr. OzPennsylvaniaTrump

Recommended Twitchy Video