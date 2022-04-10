Former President Donald Trump endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania GOP primary for the U.S. Senate:

Thank you, Mr. President. I couldn’t agree more! pic.twitter.com/rBhuW46b4j — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) April 10, 2022

Hedge fund CEO David McCormick, whose wife, Dina Powell, worked in the Trump White House, was also competing for the endorsement but nope:

Spotted at Mar-a-Lago today: David McCormick on the patio having lunch ahead of a meeting with Trump about the PA senate race. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) April 6, 2022

However, many conservative Trump supporters are not happy with the former president’s decision.

Allie Beth Stuckey asked, “Is there anything conservative about Dr. Oz?”:

Wait. Is there anything conservative about Dr. Oz? — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) April 9, 2022

Good question. Oz will have to explain his past comments on abortion:

WATCH: Dr Oz argues for upholding Roe v Wade abortion standards, 2019 pic.twitter.com/G4xwg0tjRf — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 7, 2021

And:

“I’m not socially conservative. We should not be creating obstacles during the difficult time that women have when trying to terminate a pregnancy”:

NEW PROOF RINO Mehmet Oz is pro-abortion. “I’m not socially conservative,” Oz said. “We should not be creating obstacles during the difficult time that women have when trying to terminate a pregnancy.” Abortion to birth. That’s the Hollywood/Oz position https://t.co/AU4ov4lcAr — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) March 31, 2022

On gun laws:

WATCH: Dr Oz says we should have Red Flag Laws that take people’s guns away by surveilling their social media posts

pic.twitter.com/S9uWSeu6ko — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 2, 2021

On Obamacare:

WATCH: In 2009, Mehmet Oz brags on CNN about chairing President Obama’s council to help pass Obamacare. #PAsen pic.twitter.com/rkpcYcusgc — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) April 6, 2022

And fracking:

Total meltdown from Mehmet Oz when his anti-fracking, anti-Pennsylvania energy columns were brought up at the #PAsen forum. Here he is in 2015 advocating against fracking jobs, touting New York's ban on fracking. pic.twitter.com/voulQfAzDo — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) March 30, 2022

Yeah, this could be a problem.

Breitbart’s Joel Pollak argued that “this endorsement could divide MAGA in the only way that matters: he could lose America First conservatives over it”:

This endorsement could divide MAGA in the only way that matters: he could lose America First conservatives over it https://t.co/UC22IlLdFy — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) April 10, 2022

Sean Parnell, who dropped out of the primary race in Pennsylvania earlier this year, called Dr. Oz “the antithesis of everything that made Trump the best president of my lifetime”:

I have enormous respect for President Trump. I was honored to have his endorsement in PA.

Twice

But I’m disappointed by this. Oz is the antithesis of everything that made Trump the best president of my lifetime—he’s the farthest thing from America First & he’d be very bad for PA https://t.co/kuTo4pp53U — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) April 9, 2022

And Raheem Kassam noted that this isn’t the first problematic endorsement Trump has made:

First Ortagus, now Oz. This is becoming indefensible. https://t.co/hHbJKrEnEW — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) April 9, 2022

Townhall’s Kurt Schlicter tweeted, “It’s pretty hard for me to fully express ow disappointed in Trump I am for endorsing Oz”:

It’s pretty hard for me to fully express how disappointed in Trump I am for endorsing Oz. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 9, 2022

And is there anyone in Trump’s orbit to tell him, “Sir, you are about to make a really stupid mistake?”:

Exactly. This Oz thing is yet another boneheaded move. Is there anyone around Trump who can clear the office, shut the door, and tell him “Sir, you are about to make a really stupid mistake”? https://t.co/yGxMXtHtXf — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 10, 2022

It’s a “bridge too far” argued Erick Erickson:

Dr. Oz just seems a bridge too far for Trump endorsements. My text messages blew up last night from a lot of people who have been generally defenses of his endorsements and are now in “WTF is Susie Wiles doing” mode. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) April 10, 2022

And Mo Brooks, who lost his Trump endorsement last month, blamed Trump staffers “who are on McConnell’s payroll” for the move:

This is happening because Trump’s surrounded himself by staff who are on McConnell’s payroll & hostile to the MAGA agenda. Everybody telling Trump who to endorse in primaries works for The Swamp. They played him. Again. https://t.co/SoD656HT0V — Mo Brooks (@MoBrooks) April 10, 2022

Now we wait to see what Pennsylvania Republicans think. The primary is on May 17:

Look at the chatter. Pennsylvania Republicans do not want Dr. Oz. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) April 10, 2022

Stay tuned.

***

Recommended Twitchy Video