They got him now?

From the article:

The Jan. 6 select committee now says that they have findings that show that former President Donald Trump and others allegedly “may have engaged in criminal and/or fraudulent acts” in an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

In a federal court filing released by the Central District of California court late on Wednesday, the committee said that in their investigation into the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, they also found that legal assistance for Trump was allegedly used “in furtherance of those activities.”

This filing is in response to “the lawsuit filed by Professor John Eastman in his attempt to keep records hidden behind claims of attorney-client privilege”:

You can read the filing here:

In summary, the committee is arguing Eastman “committed crimes and cannot assert attorney/client privilege”:

Or maybe they do not got him now. From RCP’s Tom Beavan who called this a “sham filing designed to generate headlines”

Trending

Bevan added, if they “had the goods, they would refer it to the DOJ”:

Nailed it:

Here’s one of the key paragraphs from the filing that has folks so animated:

A. Obstruction of an Official Proceeding
The evidence detailed above provides, at minimum, a good-faith basis for
concluding that President Trump has violated section 18 U.S.C. § 1512(c)(2). The
elements of the offense under 1512(c)(2) are: (1) the defendant obstructed, influenced or
impeded, or attempted to obstruct, influence or impede, (2) an official proceeding of the
United States, and (3) that the defendant did so corruptly. Id. (emphasis added). To date,
six judges from the United States District Court for the District of Columbia have
addressed the applicability of section 1512(c) to defendants criminally charged in
connection with the January 6th attack on the Capitol. Each has concluded that
Congress’s proceeding to count the electoral votes on January 6th was an “official
proceeding” for purposes of this section, and each has refused to dismiss charges against
defendants under that section.75

More from Politico’s Kyle Cheney here:

And here is the response from John Eastman’s attorney:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald Trump

Recommended Twitchy Video