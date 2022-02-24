As Rep. Eric Swalwell continues to argue that it’s Republicans who are pro-Putin, the Washington Free Beacon reported on Wednesday that he’s actually the recipient of max campaign donations from Nord Stream 2’s top lobbyist:

Who’s the *real* Putin enabler, Eric? Because it’s not Ted Cruz in this example:

Eric, will you give back the money from the “Putin’s pipeline” lobbysit?

He argued in December that even though Cruz was against the “Goddamned pipeline,” that still wasn’t enough:

And we need to point out to him that the Senator from Texas *did* oppose the pipeline throughout the Trump years:

And:

“Projection much?”

***

