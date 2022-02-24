As Rep. Eric Swalwell continues to argue that it’s Republicans who are pro-Putin, the Washington Free Beacon reported on Wednesday that he’s actually the recipient of max campaign donations from Nord Stream 2’s top lobbyist:

NEW: Eric Swalwell has called Ted Cruz a “pro-Putin enabler.” Swalwell took max donations from Nord Stream 2’s top lobbyist, while Cruz pushed for sanctions on Putin’s pipeline. @FreeBeacon https://t.co/Axl4vpO4Tf — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 23, 2022

Who’s the *real* Putin enabler, Eric? Because it’s not Ted Cruz in this example:

Swalwell, who has accused Republicans of enabling Russia, took maximum campaign donations from a top lobbyist for Nord Stream 2 AG, the company behind an oil transportation project dubbed "Putin’s pipeline": https://t.co/cCKqXRbNHe https://t.co/s8FghvDkxm — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 24, 2022

Eric, will you give back the money from the “Putin’s pipeline” lobbysit?

“Swalwell Cozied Up to Lobbyist for ‘Putin’s Pipeline’ While Accusing GOP of Enabling Russia” Reminder: Swalwell cozied up to Fang Fang too. https://t.co/df8Tbsmmqq — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 23, 2022

He argued in December that even though Cruz was against the “Goddamned pipeline,” that still wasn’t enough:

I am all for countering Russia (Duh). But where the hell was Cruz on countering Russia during the Trump years when, oh I don’t know, the Goddamned pipeline was built? But I don’t care what the issue is, ONE man shouldn’t bring down the senate. “Long-standing prerogative.” PLEASE https://t.co/iYJUHXItTD — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 17, 2021

And we need to point out to him that the Senator from Texas *did* oppose the pipeline throughout the Trump years:

If we continue to stop the Nord Stream 2 pipeline — which we've done so far — it hurts Putin, it helps Europe, and it helps America. MORE on the latest episode of #Verdict with @MichaelJKnowles: https://t.co/3JtCCGPefc — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 10, 2020

And:

There's an enormous amount of disinformation about Nord Stream 2 right now. That includes a ridiculous campaign telling European countries that oppose Putin's pipeline that actually they don't oppose it. But this gaslighting is bound to fail as it just did. https://t.co/olRLVdsE53 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 20, 2020

“Projection much?”

Cruz was considered a “Putin enabler” by Swalwell for daring to criticize Biden for relaxing sanctions on Nord Stream 2 back in December. Yet, Swalwell took maximum campaign donations from a top lobbyist for Nord Stream 2. Projection much Eric? https://t.co/WmPjrQZfjv https://t.co/irLoJF0Ex9 — Nick Short ‎‎ (@PoliticalShort) February 23, 2022

***

