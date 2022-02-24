As Rep. Eric Swalwell continues to argue that it’s Republicans who are pro-Putin, the Washington Free Beacon reported on Wednesday that he’s actually the recipient of max campaign donations from Nord Stream 2’s top lobbyist:
NEW:
Eric Swalwell has called Ted Cruz a “pro-Putin enabler.”
Swalwell took max donations from Nord Stream 2’s top lobbyist, while Cruz pushed for sanctions on Putin’s pipeline. @FreeBeacon https://t.co/Axl4vpO4Tf
— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 23, 2022
Who’s the *real* Putin enabler, Eric? Because it’s not Ted Cruz in this example:
Swalwell, who has accused Republicans of enabling Russia, took maximum campaign donations from a top lobbyist for Nord Stream 2 AG, the company behind an oil transportation project dubbed "Putin’s pipeline": https://t.co/cCKqXRbNHe https://t.co/s8FghvDkxm
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 24, 2022
Eric, will you give back the money from the “Putin’s pipeline” lobbysit?
“Swalwell Cozied Up to Lobbyist for ‘Putin’s Pipeline’ While Accusing GOP of Enabling Russia”
Reminder: Swalwell cozied up to Fang Fang too. https://t.co/df8Tbsmmqq
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 23, 2022
He argued in December that even though Cruz was against the “Goddamned pipeline,” that still wasn’t enough:
I am all for countering Russia (Duh). But where the hell was Cruz on countering Russia during the Trump years when, oh I don’t know, the Goddamned pipeline was built? But I don’t care what the issue is, ONE man shouldn’t bring down the senate. “Long-standing prerogative.” PLEASE https://t.co/iYJUHXItTD
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 17, 2021
And we need to point out to him that the Senator from Texas *did* oppose the pipeline throughout the Trump years:
If we continue to stop the Nord Stream 2 pipeline — which we've done so far — it hurts Putin, it helps Europe, and it helps America.
MORE on the latest episode of #Verdict with @MichaelJKnowles: https://t.co/3JtCCGPefc
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 10, 2020
And:
There's an enormous amount of disinformation about Nord Stream 2 right now.
That includes a ridiculous campaign telling European countries that oppose Putin's pipeline that actually they don't oppose it.
But this gaslighting is bound to fail as it just did. https://t.co/olRLVdsE53
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 20, 2020
“Projection much?”
Cruz was considered a “Putin enabler” by Swalwell for daring to criticize Biden for relaxing sanctions on Nord Stream 2 back in December. Yet, Swalwell took maximum campaign donations from a top lobbyist for Nord Stream 2. Projection much Eric? https://t.co/WmPjrQZfjv https://t.co/irLoJF0Ex9
— Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) February 23, 2022
***
