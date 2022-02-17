The DOJ has finally admitted that then Sen. Kamala Harris was not inside the Capitol when the rioting occurred on January 6:

JUST IN: DOJ files declaration from Secret Service agent handling security for VP-elect Harris on 1/6/21, confirming she wasn’t in Capitol during #CapitolRiot. No real explanation on why claim lingered. Dec(dated Nov. '21): https://t.co/Ia0CKukyzE Earlier: https://t.co/CvtUZ18Z1N — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) February 17, 2022

Well, maybe the claim “lingered” because of previous press coverage of it?

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris calls for the "assault" on the Capitol to end Harris was in Congress when the riots began but was safely evacuated https://t.co/00ITljeORr pic.twitter.com/TkNPeVU0N9 — CNN (@CNN) January 6, 2021

This should have been cleared up long ago:

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who was on the Capitol grounds today, is “safe,” a transition official tells NBC News. But they will not comment further on her current location. — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) January 6, 2021

Previously, a judge in one of the cases called out the DOJ for continuing to argue that Harris was in the Capitol at the time:

JUST IN: Judge Trevor McFadden dings DOJ for failing to correct charges against #CapitolRiot defendant Nicholas Rodean to remove false claim that VP Harris was in Capitol when it was stormed. Doc: https://t.co/mWurZDC85w Earlier: https://t.co/CvtUZ0Roaf — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) February 10, 2022

Whoops:

More trouble for DOJ over errant claim about VP-elect Harris being in Capitol during the riot. Judge wants to know why Harris is still referred to in indictment AND proposed jury instructions for Reffitt case, set for trial later this month. #J6 Earlier: https://t.co/CvtUZ0Roaf pic.twitter.com/YyN5NrlSfA — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) February 16, 2022

And how many other cases does this affect?

Confirmation that DOJ inexplicably but repeatedly lied to a grand jury, federal judges, and defense counsel as to Harris’ whereabouts to bolster thousands of misdemeanor charges. Quite the scandal and props to Politico for covering it: https://t.co/rxTlRLtFn3 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) February 17, 2022

***

