Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman is reporting that Sen. Mitch McConnell will offer Dems a “short-term debt ceiling extension today” or offer Sen. Chuck Schumer “an expedited reconciliation process” to resolve the debt-ceiling crisis:

🚨🚨 NEWS: @LeaderMcConnell just told a closed meeting of Senate Republicans that he would offer a short-term debt ceiling extension today. Or offer @SenSchumer an expedited reconciliation process. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 6, 2021

Hardest hit is CNN who just put up the countdown clock:

👀 Countdown to debt limit clock pic.twitter.com/mizfYK5Lpx — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 6, 2021

We have no idea if Dems will take McConnell up on his offer, but they’re already whining about the expedited reconciliation plan:

Rs & Ds just completely talking past one another on debt limit.

Thune just told us Rs would "expedite" reconciliation process so Ds can quickly lift DL, with a hard dollar value attached to lift in DL.

Dems say they can't vote for that because Rs will then run attack ads.

1/2 — Paul Kane (@pkcapitol) October 6, 2021

You see, they’re afraid of the attack ads it may generate:

"A lot of the Democrats don't want to do that at all," Warner told reporters.

A vote to lift debt would be in multiple trillions of dollars, then lead to R attack ads. So Dems view "expedite" as just a political trap.

There is no no easy exit ramp to this DC-created crisis. 2/2 — Paul Kane (@pkcapitol) October 6, 2021

First up, this is “insane”:

Expedited reconciliation is silly. Saying no because attack ads is insane. https://t.co/C3i41P2Ap0 — Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) October 6, 2021

And more importantly, tell us more of the attack ads you speak of, Dems:

Dems — Schumer himself! — ran attack ads against R’s for raising debt ceiling back in 06, when Senate Dems (Schumer & Biden included, natch) opposed raising it in a party-line vote during unified GOP government. Senate R’s did it alone, DSCC attacked. https://t.co/8rpjKWdbm2 https://t.co/N0pWhR3jYp — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 6, 2021

Hypocrites.

