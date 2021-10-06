Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman is reporting that Sen. Mitch McConnell will offer Dems a “short-term debt ceiling extension today” or offer Sen. Chuck Schumer “an expedited reconciliation process” to resolve the debt-ceiling crisis:

Hardest hit is CNN who just put up the countdown clock:

We have no idea if Dems will take McConnell up on his offer, but they’re already whining about the expedited reconciliation plan:

You see, they’re afraid of the attack ads it may generate:

First up, this is “insane”:

And more importantly, tell us more of the attack ads you speak of, Dems:

Hypocrites.

