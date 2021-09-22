Just to follow up on our post from earlier, a Border Patrol source has confirmed to Fox News’s Bill Mulgin that they’re “releasing family groups (couples who claim female is pregnant)” and that “all a woman has to do is claim she is pregnant and she will be released”:

From BP source in Del Rio: “We are releasing family groups (couples who claim female is pregnant). Family units (Families w/ children). All a woman has to do is claim she is pregnant and she will be released. They’re asked to please report to immigration within 60 days.”@FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 22, 2021

Photographic proof:

While I was boarding my flight out of Texas, I talked with migrants, all from Haiti getting ready to head to: Florida (Orlando), New York, and Maryland. Baby Mateo was born 5 days ago in Del Rio. I asked permission to take these photos 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/GvGe1nbAR9 — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) September 21, 2021

Well, today’s press briefing should be interesting as Jen Psaki said the exact opposite is happening:

The Biden administration has claimed that these Haitian migrants in Del Rio will be sent back, and they should not come because the border is closed & their journey won’t succeed.

The reality is they’re releasing these migrants into the US on a large scale. Catch and release. https://t.co/gnLAdHMtER — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 22, 2021

And this is like a scene in HBO’s “Veep”:

Our photographer flew out of Del Rio this morning & told us his flight had a Haitian man sitting in the exit row who didn’t speak English. pic.twitter.com/o5LWgtY1Ow — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 22, 2021

Here are how things stand this morning:

NEW: This is what it looks like under the international bridge in Del Rio this morning. Latest numbers as of 6 AM. 6,722 migrants

4,742 family units

1,489 single adult men

418 single adult females

73 family “groups” 300+ pregnant women here as of yesterday.@FoxNews pic.twitter.com/xbR2tNj9XT — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 22, 2021

And, yes, this is happening *because* of the Biden administration’s catch and release policy:

More than 600,000 illegal immigrants have been released into the U.S. with NTA’s/NTR’s during the Biden Administration according to Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council. He says Biden admin’s catch & release policy is what is enticing migrants to come. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 22, 2021

***