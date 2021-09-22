Just to follow up on our post from earlier, a Border Patrol source has confirmed to Fox News’s Bill Mulgin that they’re “releasing family groups (couples who claim female is pregnant)” and that “all a woman has to do is claim she is pregnant and she will be released”:
From BP source in Del Rio: “We are releasing family groups (couples who claim female is pregnant). Family units (Families w/ children). All a woman has to do is claim she is pregnant and she will be released. They’re asked to please report to immigration within 60 days.”@FoxNews
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 22, 2021
Photographic proof:
While I was boarding my flight out of Texas, I talked with migrants, all from Haiti getting ready to head to: Florida (Orlando), New York, and Maryland.
Baby Mateo was born 5 days ago in Del Rio.
I asked permission to take these photos 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/GvGe1nbAR9
— Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) September 21, 2021
Well, today’s press briefing should be interesting as Jen Psaki said the exact opposite is happening:
The Biden administration has claimed that these Haitian migrants in Del Rio will be sent back, and they should not come because the border is closed & their journey won’t succeed.
The reality is they’re releasing these migrants into the US on a large scale. Catch and release. https://t.co/gnLAdHMtER
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 22, 2021
And this is like a scene in HBO’s “Veep”:
Our photographer flew out of Del Rio this morning & told us his flight had a Haitian man sitting in the exit row who didn’t speak English. pic.twitter.com/o5LWgtY1Ow
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 22, 2021
Here are how things stand this morning:
NEW: This is what it looks like under the international bridge in Del Rio this morning. Latest numbers as of 6 AM.
6,722 migrants
4,742 family units
1,489 single adult men
418 single adult females
73 family “groups”
300+ pregnant women here as of yesterday.@FoxNews pic.twitter.com/xbR2tNj9XT
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 22, 2021
And, yes, this is happening *because* of the Biden administration’s catch and release policy:
More than 600,000 illegal immigrants have been released into the U.S. with NTA’s/NTR’s during the Biden Administration according to Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council. He says Biden admin’s catch & release policy is what is enticing migrants to come.
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 22, 2021
