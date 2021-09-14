Actor Alan Ruck, who played “Cameron” in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” was spotted driving the White House press corps van during President Joe Biden’s visit to California to stump for Gov. Gavin Newsom:

Wait, they just let anyone drive their van that has to potentially keep up with the president’s speeding motorcade?

And, yes, this happened:

Only in California:

And now that precedent is set, we look forward to Donald Trump picking celebrity drivers for the press van if he’s reelected in 2024:

