Longtime Dem strategist Joe Trippi has joined The Lincoln Project:

Yes, the same Joe Trippi who once led Howard Dean’s failed campaign for president:

Longtime Democratic strategist @JoeTrippi is joining @ProjectLincoln

– Trippi,who once led Howard Dean's campaign for president ,takes aim at Manchin & others for seeking bipartisanship as "elusive goals"

– Comes after some party donors distanced from LPhttps://t.co/zsb1IVleZc https://t.co/UD1RRtVf2q — Brian Schwartz (@schwartzbCNBC) July 6, 2021

He will fit in right in with his new “Republican” friends:

Longtime Democratic strategist joins Lincoln Project to 'make sure Republicans don't win Congress in 2022.' Of course, he's worked to make sure Republicans don't win Congress in every midterm and presidential year for decades, because he is a longtime Democratic strategist. https://t.co/bWo4Vgpu2R — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 6, 2021

This was our reaction, too:

And the grift goes on:

what i see when you say youre joining lincoln project pic.twitter.com/bY9AjhLwWf — Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 6, 2021

And is it really shocking that they’d hire another old white man?

Well you know I do not like the #LincolnProject and with good reason. They talk a lot but still an all white male org except for the token person of color-they grifted $50Million it was covered globally. Their professional conduct appalling toward women. NO-I do not support them. https://t.co/GxD6XWymDg — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) July 6, 2021

