Longtime Dem strategist Joe Trippi has joined The Lincoln Project:

Yes, the same Joe Trippi who once led Howard Dean’s failed campaign for president:

Trending

He will fit in right in with his new “Republican” friends:

This was our reaction, too:

And the grift goes on:

And is it really shocking that they’d hire another old white man?

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Joe TrippiLincoln Project