There’s a video just starting to go viral of Arizona GOP State Rep. Quang Nguyen responding to comments made by his colleague, Dem. Rep. Daniel Hernandez, who mocked the threat of communism in the United States.

From Nguyen: “I lost most of my cousins, my family members due to Communism. If we don’t stand up to teach Communism to our children, we’ll lose this country. So sir, don’t mock me. I’m pissed!”:

GOP AZ State Rep Quang Nguyen: "I lost most of my cousins, my family members due to Communism. If we don't stand up to teach Communism to our children, we'll lose this country. So sir, don't mock me. I'm pissed!" https://t.co/YhFhctBdOT — Deb Heine, Dissident (@NiceDeb) June 30, 2021

Watch the whole thing for yourself here:

Tucson Dem State Rep Daniel Hernandez mocked the dangers of communism and claimed white supremacy is a bigger threat. GOP State Rep Quang Nguyen escaped communism but not before communists killed members of his family. He put Hernandez in his place. @GarretLewis #QuangNguyen pic.twitter.com/5als2YlGQW — Brett R. Smith (@BrettRSmith76) June 29, 2021

“More of this,” please:

This had us laughing, too:

Nguyen had me at "is it OK if I say white button" https://t.co/qQIT9eGJ98 — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) June 29, 2021

More from Nguyen:

Whatever you want to call it, it’s here and we have to fight it. pic.twitter.com/tQUHZqo7je — Quang Nguyen (@QuangNguyenAZ) June 27, 2021

Dems just don’t get it, do they? The fight against communism is deeply personal to many in our country, and for good reason:

Dad fought the French, Japanese, and communists during his lifetime. Retired as a Lieutenant Colonel (ARVN) in ‘73. See you later, Dad. Happy Father’s Day to all. pic.twitter.com/MaazORiRvT — Quang Nguyen (@QuangNguyenAZ) June 20, 2021

***