There’s a video just starting to go viral of Arizona GOP State Rep. Quang Nguyen responding to comments made by his colleague, Dem. Rep. Daniel Hernandez, who mocked the threat of communism in the United States.

From Nguyen: “I lost most of my cousins, my family members due to Communism. If we don’t stand up to teach Communism to our children, we’ll lose this country. So sir, don’t mock me. I’m pissed!”:

Watch the whole thing for yourself here:

Trending

“More of this,” please:

This had us laughing, too:

More from Nguyen:

Dems just don’t get it, do they? The fight against communism is deeply personal to many in our country, and for good reason:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: communism