First Lady Jill Biden was in Nashville, Tennesse on Tuesday with country music superstar Brad Paisley to promote COVID-19 vaccinations:

It did not go well.

According to The Tennessean’s Brett Kelman, she was booed and then the crowd laughed at her response when she lectured them on the state’s low vaccination rate:

Teen Vogue’s new editor-in-chief Versha Sharma spun this as a “pretty good response from @FLOTUS”:

This was at the Ole Smoky Distillery in Nashville:

And:

Of note, the venue didn’t mention the event on its Twitter account nor did Paisley, but he did promote an upcoming NASCAR race:

Maybe the White House chose the wrong messengers for their pro-vax message?

