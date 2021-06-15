Hunter Biden, who was on the board of a Ukrainian energy company despite absolutely no background in energy, has a new high-paying gig in an industry that he has absolutely no background in. . .

Meet Hunter Biden, the artist:

Hunter Biden's artwork is actually good and will be worth a lot, experts say https://t.co/kCxjlw19rd pic.twitter.com/JVPp8NTqZp — New York Post (@nypost) June 15, 2021

He’s searching for “universal truth”:

We spoke to Hunter Biden about his new life as a full-time artist, and his personal quest for ‘universal truth’ through painting: https://t.co/3FvBxKkfDL pic.twitter.com/eSnX2OCIZs — Artnet (@artnet) June 14, 2021

Here’s his self-portrait via the Georges Bergès Gallery:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georges Bergès Gallery (@georgesbergesgallery)

Does getting caught using the n-word make his art more or less valuable?

Looks like @ArtNet has no problems doing a positive puff piece on Hunter – despite the fact he was caught casually using the n-word. If any other public figure did what Hunter Biden has done, they would be completely shunned from positive publicity. https://t.co/S3uKM6BbAZ pic.twitter.com/dGhHvXOTiX — "My Son Hunter" The Hunter Biden Movie (@MySonHunter) June 14, 2021

Some critics think his paintings will be worth a lot of money while one consultant says this painting “looks like COVID”:

"Art consultant Martin Galindo thought this Hunter Biden painting 'looks like COVID.'" — @nypost https://t.co/gvR53csWKi pic.twitter.com/hBLOxJZPyZ — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) June 15, 2021

And this could be an amazing new way to fund Hunter’s influence-peddling with his father:

Influencer: "I'd like some time to discuss some issues…." Pres. Biden: "Of course! Have you seen my son's art…."https://t.co/MsrBfqdOgw — Robert (@tally_dad) June 15, 2021

According to an interview Hunter gave to ArtNet, he has a showing coming up with prices ranging from $75,000 to $500,000:

Hunter Biden's paintings are getting an NYC exhibition this fall at George Bergès gallery. Prices range from $75,000 for works on paper to $500,000 for large-scale paintings

Hunter spoke to ArtNethttps://t.co/0moynzIAyg — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 15, 2021

But the New York Post found a consultant who thinks some of the artwork could fetch $1 million or higher:

Acevedo said the pieces would garner more like $25,000 to $100,000 if not for Hunter’s name. The art consultant said he expects some of the works to possibly top $1 million in the end.

What a world.

***