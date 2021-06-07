Meanwhile, in Florida, here’s Governor Ron DeSantis attending the Luke Bryan concert in Panama City Beach last night. Volume up:

“Florida chose freedom over Faucism,” the ‘rock star’ governor told the crowd to thunderous applause:

The governor tweeted that this was the largest music festival since the beginning of the pandemic:

Nothing says Florida is open like a night of live music at the @Pepsi @GulfCoastJam, the largest music festival since the pandemic began. pic.twitter.com/z07xMrS8JM — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 7, 2021

Blue states, THIS could be your reality, too. Just vote your bums out:

We've been open for business for nearly a year here in Florida. Ron DeSantis(rock star) has ignored Dr. Fraud and the fake news fear-mongers. He was right , they were wrong … some Democrat tyrants still have their states locked down. VOTE THEM OUT – BE FREE !!! https://t.co/CrHbFEMTq3 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) June 7, 2021

And every other country that’s getting vaccinated should look like this:

There is no legitimate medical reason why the UK should not look like this right now… 👇🏾 It's only because a handful of individuals are putting politics and profits over the people. https://t.co/i4pbEzYYrn — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) June 7, 2021

But if that’s not enough for you, watch this clip from Friday where DeSantis blasts Fauci and Co. for not following the science.

“This bureaucracy needs to be brought to account”:

YES. Yes, they do:

Good things happens when:

– vote Republican

– actually follow science

– reject leftist derangement

– ignore life long bureaucrats#Florida is the envy of the world and #DeSantis is going to be POTUS soon 🇺🇸 https://t.co/Q8oYoITCM0 — John Lilic ₿ Ξ ∞ (@JohnLilic) June 7, 2021

