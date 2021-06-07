Meanwhile, in Florida, here’s Governor Ron DeSantis attending the Luke Bryan concert in Panama City Beach last night. Volume up:

“Florida chose freedom over Faucism,” the ‘rock star’ governor told the crowd to thunderous applause:

The governor tweeted that this was the largest music festival since the beginning of the pandemic:

Blue states, THIS could be your reality, too. Just vote your bums out:

And every other country that’s getting vaccinated should look like this:

But if that’s not enough for you, watch this clip from Friday where DeSantis blasts Fauci and Co. for not following the science.

“This bureaucracy needs to be brought to account”:

YES. Yes, they do:

***

