Rep. Jerry Nadler, after 8 hours of questioning of former Trump White House lawyer Don McGahn, said that he “she new light on several troubling events today” and that he was “clearly distress by President Trump’s refusal to follow his legal advice”:

 

But Reps. Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan, who also sat in on the questioning, said that “they learned nothing new from McGahan’s testimony”:

And the official Twitter account for the GOP House Judiciary Committee said none of what Nadler said was true:

Gaetz said Nadler even “fell asleep multiple times during the interview”:

