Rep. Jerry Nadler, after 8 hours of questioning of former Trump White House lawyer Don McGahn, said that he “she new light on several troubling events today” and that he was “clearly distress by President Trump’s refusal to follow his legal advice”:

Nadler said Don McGahn “shed new light on several troubling events.” And he says: “Mr. McGahn was clearly distressed by President Trump’s refusal to follow his legal advice, again and again, and he shed new light on several troubling events today.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 4, 2021

Full statement here:

NEW: Nadler says Don McGahn was "clearly distressed by President Trump’s refusal to follow his legal advice, again and again, and he shed new light on several troubling events today." pic.twitter.com/4979JXoAw4 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) June 4, 2021

But Reps. Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan, who also sat in on the questioning, said that “they learned nothing new from McGahan’s testimony”:

Both Gaetz and Jordan said they learned nothing new from McGahn’s testimony — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 4, 2021

And the official Twitter account for the GOP House Judiciary Committee said none of what Nadler said was true:

None of this is true. https://t.co/AD7J8iPJhG — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) June 4, 2021

Gaetz said Nadler even “fell asleep multiple times during the interview”:

Nadler fell asleep multiple times during the interview and staff had to wake him up. This is false 👇 https://t.co/6mLP96PmLZ — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 4, 2021

More details from Gaetz here:

Matt Gaetz takes to Newsmax to give details on Don McGahn's testimony: – Says McGahn confirmed Mueller was interviewed for FBI director

– Says McGahn "never observed" Trump or any Trump officials commit a crime

– "Don McGahn did not do what Democrats wanted him to do today." pic.twitter.com/YsaA04QpFo — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) June 4, 2021

***