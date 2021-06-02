Arizona’s Dem Secretary of State, Katie Hobbs, announced on Wednesday that she is running for governor in 2022:

Here’s her launch video:

Trending

Twitchy readers will know her from her fierce criticism of the ongoing audit in Maricopa County:

She’s been keeping a list of her grievances, too:

So, in this climate, the person in charge of replacing the voting machines is going to be running for office in an election using these new voting machines? What could go wrong?

As for Republicans, former local Fox reporter Kari Lake just announced her candidacy:

Also running, via the Arizona Republic:

Lake joins a Republican nominating contest that already is getting crowded. Treasurer Kimberly Yee and Karrin Taylor Robson, a member of the Arizona Board of Regents, are other well-known candidates already running for the party’s nomination for governor. Former U.S. Rep. Matt Salmon also is expected to enter the race.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Katie Hobbs