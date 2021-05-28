2020 was a really awful year, but, remember, it can always get worse.

Like a 30-foot tsunami triggered by an earthquake under Lake Tahoe worse. From the New York Times:

At least six earthquakes, including one with a preliminary magnitude of 4.2, shook the Lake Tahoe, Reno and Carson City area on Friday. Seismologists are worried the series of quakes could trigger a bigger one that would spawn a 30-foot tsunami in the lake.https://t.co/jHVNdRdGlb — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 28, 2021

No, you read it correctly:

Hey, we had UFOs last week why not a tsunami in the interior of a continent?

Who had 30-foot tsunami on their 2021 bingo card? https://t.co/pMnhrg2Nuw — Zack Whittaker (@zackwhittaker) May 28, 2021

Enjoy the long weekend?

Cool time to read this, as I pack up the car to head to the Tahoe area. Cool cool. https://t.co/heonNj0AyV — Sheera Frenkel (@sheeraf) May 28, 2021

From “Nevada, we matter” to “Nevada, we scatter”:

And, actually, scientists are now quite concerned about earthquakes on fault lines east of the San Andreas fault running along the California-Nevada border that could trigger the proverbial Big One in Southern California.

Here’s a thread on that from last year:

A new study suggests that last year’s Ridgecrest earthquakes increased the chance of a large earthquake on California’s San Andreas fault https://t.co/m3uKtTfTJ7 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 13, 2020

The study, published in the Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America, says there is now a 2.3% chance of an earthquake of magnitude 7.5 or greater in the next 12 months on a section of the 160-mile-long Garlock fault. https://t.co/m3uKtTfTJ7 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 13, 2020

That increased likelihood, in turn, would cause there to be a 1.15% chance of a large earthquake on the San Andreas fault in the next year. https://t.co/m3uKtTfTJ7 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 13, 2020

Those odds may seem small. But they’re a substantial jump from what the chances were before last year’s Ridgecrest, Calif., earthquakes, whose epicenters were about 125 miles northeast of downtown L.A. https://t.co/MU7lq932aH — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 13, 2020

The new odds mean a large quake on the Garlock fault, which runs along the northern edge of the Mojave Desert, is now calculated to be 100 times more likely — rising from 0.023% in the next year to 2.3%. https://t.co/m3uKtTfTJ7 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 13, 2020

And the chance of a large quake on the San Andreas has roughly tripled, from 0.35% in the next year to 1.15%, said Ross Stein, a coauthor of the study and the CEO of Temblor, a catastrophe modeling company in the Bay Area. https://t.co/m3uKtTfTJ7 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 13, 2020

The study is the latest suggestion of a plausible scenario in which the earthquakes might have started a chain of events that could result in a devastating earthquake on the San Andreas fault that has not been seen in Southern California in 163 years. https://t.co/m3uKtTfTJ7 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 13, 2020

Gulp.

***