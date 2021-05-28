2020 was a really awful year, but, remember, it can always get worse.

Like a 30-foot tsunami triggered by an earthquake under Lake Tahoe worse. From the New York Times:

No, you read it correctly:

Hey, we had UFOs last week why not a tsunami in the interior of a continent?

Enjoy the long weekend?

From “Nevada, we matter” to “Nevada, we scatter”:

And, actually, scientists are now quite concerned about earthquakes on fault lines east of the San Andreas fault running along the California-Nevada border that could trigger the proverbial Big One in Southern California.

Here’s a thread on that from last year:

Gulp.

***

