In an interview this morning on ABC News, George Will compared the storming of the Capitol on January 6 to the 9/11 terror attacks:

George Will: "I'd Like To See January 6 Burned Into The American Mind As Firmly As 9/11" https://t.co/Z1zzKLQnTQ pic.twitter.com/FTEWcAnsVO — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) May 23, 2021

Watch for yourself:

On controversy around Jan. 6 commission, WaPo syndicated columnist @GeorgeWill tells @GStephanopoulos: "We have something new in American history…a political party defined by the terror it feels for its own voters, that's the Republican party right now." https://t.co/lM8D2abTBM pic.twitter.com/Ig2uqfDcE1 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 23, 2021

“There’s just now comparison” FFS:

3000 people died on 9/11. There's just no comparison. https://t.co/vh9tzdmsH0 — Holden (@Holden114) May 23, 2021

This is literally one of the worst takes on January 6 so far:

You do not get to lie about September 11, 2001 for political reasons because of Donald Trump. — kaitlin, congressional fashion police (@thefactualprep) May 23, 2021

Not even close. Good God when a terrible take. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/7D2NaM5uVZ — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) May 23, 2021

You either think 3,000 people being murdered was worse than the Capitol riot or you don't, but this is clearly becoming a political dividing line. https://t.co/aNG3TpoFxt — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) May 23, 2021

“Seek professional help”:

On 9/11, two airplanes flew into the Twin Towers killing thousands of Americans in a highly planned terrorist attack. That same terrorist group flew a plane into the Pentagon targeting our defense capability. Seek professional help if you make that comparison. https://t.co/HgriooyMyg — kaitlin, congressional fashion police (@thefactualprep) May 23, 2021

***