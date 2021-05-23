In a now-deleted tweet, California assembly member David Chiu tweeted out a photo of what he called the “discarded packaging of a semi-automatic” Glock handgun. The only problem? The package was one of those clear plastic shells and it was for a CO2 BB gun and not an actual semi-automatic handgun.

He wrote: “Finding the discarded packaging of a semi-automatic on a leisurely weekend walk was disturbing, particularly during this month’s surge of gun violence in San Francisco. #EndGunViolence #EnoughIsEnough“:

Finding the discarded packaging of a semi-automatic on a leisurely weekend walk was disturbing, particularly during this month's surge of gun violence in San Francisco. #EndGunViolence #EnoughIsEnough pic.twitter.com/guot5UjXLh — David Chiu (@DavidChiu) May 23, 2021

But as you can see from this screenshot taken before he deleted it, it’s crystal clear from the packaging that it wasn’t a Glock semi-automatic:

You know, politicians should be able to tell the difference between the two:

This is a real politician. Can't tell the difference between a literal child's toy package and Glock official packaging. https://t.co/ubEuF24J2K — 👑Shigero of Yomitan (@pancakeliberty) May 23, 2021

guns come in plastic packaging https://t.co/oo8W94LSeI — Mairead McArdle (@JohnsonHildy) May 23, 2021

If you seriously think real firearms come in little hangable plastic packages, it's best you stay out of the #2A discussion. — Krystle Baker (@TarheelKrystle) May 23, 2021

And then he realized he was a moron and deleted it:

My favorite thing about this is that he saw it, clutched his pearls, whipped his phone out and thought to himself, “Oh I am SO tweeting this.”😂😂😂😂The attempt at virtue signaling is just adorable. — CCP IS ASSHOE (@noahsmom7) May 23, 2021

But he still finds the BB gun disturbing:

I deleted an earlier tweet that misidentified a Glock 19 air pistol. While not a semi-automatic, it's still disturbing to see remnants of a weapon that can cause injury, especially in an area where young kids play and while we are dealing with a surge of gun violence in SF. — David Chiu (@DavidChiu) May 23, 2021

And you know what else is disturbing? The San Francisco DA’s office, that’s what:

A 75-year-old was beaten & dragged by the hair in an attempted car jacking in San Francisco involving black youths. One of the suspects charged w/robbery, elder abuse, aggravated assault & conspiracy has had case dropped by progressive DA @chesaboudin. https://t.co/mJQ1hdA0pv — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 22, 2021

Maybe Chiu can look at his own party for the answers he seeks?

Asian protesters stood outside the San Francisco Chinatown store where the owner was robbed & assaulted by a black male youth. They’re protesting the far-left DA @chesaboudin, who has made it a priority to not prosecute many criminals in the name of equity.pic.twitter.com/vmW4CUKql0 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 21, 2021

***